Boys
Mars Hill 67, G.W. Long 53
MARS HILL (67)
Bowerman 20, Crowden 13, Cox 11, James 8, Hargett 3, Hanson 3, White 2
G.W. LONG (52)
B. Whitehead 15, Roberts 12, Stringer 7, Trawick 6, Long 10, H. Whitehead 2, Caraway 1
Halftime: Mars Hill 39, G.W. Long 23
Record: Mars Hill (6-3)
--
Deshler 59, Springville 50
DESHLER (59)
Green 19, R. Malone 12, T. Thirlkill 10, M. Malone 7, Hester 5, Wright 4, Minetree 2
SPRINGVILLE (50)
Bianchi 15, Kersh 11, Winston 10, Goolsby 6, Baldwin 4, Higgins 2, Hayes 2
Halftime: Deshler 25, Springville 23
Records: Deshler (8-5)
--
Brooks 63, Central 37
BROOKS (63)
Wood 11, Ashley 5, McDonald 6, Quillen 2, Lewis 5, Villalta 11, McCord 5, Murks 10, Doerflinger 3, Daniel 8
CENTRAL (37)
Palmer 6, Murphy 8, McCay 5, C. Brewer 2, Glover 2, Lovelady 2, K. Brewer 2, Montgomery 4
Halftime: Brooks 28, Central 20
Records: Brooks (10-2), Central (2-9)
--
Hatton 67, Colbert County 53
COLBERT COUNTY (53)
Rowell 16, C. Berryman 6, Merritt 1, Butler 4, Whisman 2, Neloms 4, S. Berryman 8, Bates 2, Ellis 10.
HATTON (67)
Mitchell 4, O'Dell 6, R. Harrison 33, Steadman 9, Bush 4, Smith 11.
Halftime: Hatton 32, Colbert County 27
Records: Hatton 8-5; Colbert County n/a
--
Girls
Austin 36, Rogers 33 (OT)
AUSTIN (36)
Cobb 10, Hodges 9, Watkins 9, Shackelford 4, Burks 2, Wesley 2
ROGERS (33)
Krieger 14, Brown 9, Hankins 5, Jones 3, Pounders 2
Halftime: Austin 16, Rogers 9
Records: Rogers (9-3)
--
Deshler 62, Oneonta 48
DESHLER (62)
Siegel 17, Ramson 11, S. Thirlkill 6, Collinsworth 3, Crook 7, Linville 4, Bailey 2, Bates 5, Clemmons 3, Murner 3, Sanford 1
Oneonta (48)
Phillips 13, Baker 12, Richie 7, Robertson 6, Smith 7, Hartman 3
Halftime: Deshler 31, Oneonta 25
Records: Deshler (7-4)
--
Central 43, Brooks 38
CENTRAL (43)
L.L. Keener 21, A.M. Keener 7, Meeks 3, Mitchell 2, Fowlkes 6, Shinault 4
BROOKS (38)
Alley 4, Patterson 8, Garrett 4, Partrick 6, McAdams 8, McDaniel 8
Halftime: Central 21, Brooks 17
Records: Central (8-5), Brooks (8-8)
--
Late scores
Girls
West Limestone 58, Deshler 51
WEST LIMESTONE (58)
J. Rogers 29, T. Thatch 11, Young 2, Johnson 6, Carwile 8, Gurvy 2
DESHLER (51)
Siegel 22, Collinsworth 11, S. Thirlkill 6, Ramson 7, Clemmons 1, Sanford 7, T. Thirlkill 2
Halftime: West Limestone 25, Deshler 16
