Barry Daniel had taken notice of the Loretto athletic program well before Neal Cruce stepped down as Loretto’s football coach after last season.
“I thought it was a good community that supports their sports programs,” Daniel said.
After 10 years as an assistant at Brooks, Daniel took over as the head football coach at Loretto earlier this year and is working to prepare the Mustangs for the 2020 season.
Daniel said Loretto’s players made tremendous strides in the weight room between his arrival in January and the stoppage of athletic activities in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he said those gains are a credit to their work ethic.
“I think it’s kind of a diamond-in-the-rough-type job just because the kids work so hard and they’re good kids,” Daniel said, saying he has gotten attached to them quickly.
Daniel retired from teaching in Alabama after 25 years. He was an assistant at Russellville under Perry Swindall when the Golden Tigers made three consecutive state finals appearances. He was then a head coach for five years — one at Clements, one at Cherokee and three more at Clements. His team at Cherokee was 2-8. His four teams at Clements were 23-20.
His decade at Brooks was split evenly between head coaches Jerry Hill and Brad Black. For the past nine seasons, Daniel was defensive coordinator.
In the last decade Brooks is 78-36 with nine playoff appearances, including six playoff wins.
Daniel plans to run the Wing-T offense at Loretto. He said he has learned more about it in recent conversations with Mars Hill coach Darrell Higgins and Deshler coach Randall Martin, both of whom have extensive experience using it. Daniel said Loretto will generally be based out of a 4-4 defense.
Bryce Glass, Harley Simbeck, Danny Haynes and David Williams are on Loretto’s staff as assistants, and Daniel hopes to add one or two more.
“They’re good men and care about kids,” Daniel said.
Loretto has not experienced the level of success in football that it has in other sports recently. Cruce took over a program that had lost 19 consecutive games entering 2017 and guided Loretto to nine wins over three years, but Loretto never made the playoffs. The Mustangs’ best season in that span was 2018, when they went 4-6. Loretto was 3-7 last year.
“We should be a competitive program,” Daniel said.
Daniel said if everyone who was signed up returns to the team the roster will feature 65 players. His son, Carter, is an incoming freshman and has transferred to Loretto.
“As a new coach you want to get all your stuff installed in the spring and rep it out over the summer,” Daniel said.
But the coronavirus changed that calendar, and Loretto did not get to have a spring practice. The Mustangs will have to do what they can within the framework of whatever practice rules the state of Tennessee sets.
“We hopefully get to start back at the first of June,” Daniel said.
Loretto’s first game is currently set for Aug. 21 at Wayne County.
AHSAA guidelines for pandemic
The AHSAA released a memo Friday confirming that athletic activities for high school students in Alabama remain prohibited until decided otherwise, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The memo addressed Gov. Kay Ivey’s recent announcement that gyms and other athletic facilities in the state can be open to 50% capacity starting Monday. The AHSAA said this does not apply to school athletic facilities, which remain closed.
Florence football offers
Add Caleb Bennett and Hollis Martin to the list of Florence football players getting attention from colleges.
The two Falcons each received a scholarship offer earlier this week from Grambling.
Martin made 56 tackles this year (33 solo) with 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.
Bennett made 58 total tackles (37 solo) with 15 tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble.
Additionally, linebacker Carson Casteel has recently added FBS offers from Appalachian State, Georgia State, Kansas, South Alabama and Troy and FCS offers from Samford and Wofford.
Last season, Casteel had 68 total tackles (33 solo), two forced fumbles, a recovery, an interception, two pass breakups and a blocked kick).
He also has offers from FBS programs Army, Marshall, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Navy, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky and FCS programs Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Mercer, North Alabama, Tennessee Tech, UT Chattanooga and UT Martin.
Turbyfill honored
Brooks grad Noah Turbyfill was announced Wednesday as the newcomer of the year for the Southern Nazarene University football team.
Southern Nazarene is an NCAA Division II school in suburban Oklahoma City and plays in the Great American Conference.
The 5-9, 190-pound Turbyfill had eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown and rushed 22 times for 53 yards. He rushed for a high of 24 yards against Monticello and had a season-high 31 yards receiving against Southeast Oklahoma State.
Turbyfill was a first-team all-state athlete in Class 4A as a Brooks senior in 2018, rushing for 1,517 yards and 14 touchdowns and making 29 catches for 437 yards and eight more scores. He also made 17 returns for 319 yards to go with 62 tackles.
