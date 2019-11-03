First-Round Pairings
All first-round games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Georgiana (5-5) at Sweet Water (8-1)
Billingsley (5-50 at Maplesville (7-2)
Fruitdale (5-5) at Brantley (9-1)
Linden (5-4) at Notasulga (5-4)
Keith (6-4) at Lanett (9-0)
Marengo (6-4) at Elba (7-3)
Wadley (5-4) at Isabella (10-0)
Florala (7-3) at Millry (9-1)
Hubbertville (6-4) at Spring Garden (9-1)
Hackleburg (4-6) at Valley Head (6-4)
Victory Christian (6-4) at Pickens County (8-2)
Falkville (6-4) at Waterloo (8-2)
Woodville (4-6) at Mars Hill Bible (10-0)
Appalachian (6-4) at South Lamar (9-1)
Vina (3-7) at Decatur Heritage (10-0)
Berry (6-4) at Donoho (8-1)
CLASS 2A
Daleville (7-3) at Leroy (8-2)
Thorsby (6-4) at Goshen (7-3)
Chickasaw (6-3) at Ariton (8-2)
New Brockton (5-5) at LaFayette (5-4)
Zion Chapel (6-4) at Reeltown (9-1)
J.U. Blacksher (8-2) at Abbeville (8-2)
Fayetteville (6-4) at Luverne (10-0)
G.W. Long (8-2) at Cottage Hill Christian (8-2)
Westbrook Christian (7-3) at Aliceville (8-2)
North Sand Mountain (7-3) at Addison (8-2)
Southeastern (5-5) at Ohatchee (9-0)
Colbert County (6-4) at Collinsville (9-1)
Sheffield (6-4) at Fyffe (10-0)
Cold Springs (5-5) at Ranburne (9-1)
Cedar Bluff (7-3) at Red Bay (10-0)
Cleveland (5-5) at Sulligent (8-2)
CLASS 3A
Opp (4-6) at Flomaton (9-1)
Oakman (6-4) at Saint James (9-1)
T.R. Miller (6-4) at Pike County (10-0)
Montgomery Academy (6-4) at Winfield (7-3)
Bullock County (6-4) at Gordo (10-0)
Bayside Academy (5-5) at Providence Christian (9-1)
Carbon Hill (4-6) at Pike Road (10-0)
Geneva (8-2)at Mobile Christian (5-4)
B.B. Comer (5-5) at Fultondale (8-2)
Clements (6-4) at Geraldine (6-4)
J.B. Pennington (3-7) at Piedmont (9-1)
Sylvania (7-3) at Lauderdale County (8-2)
Pisgah (4-6) at Westminster Christian (7-2)
Midfield (6-3) at Randolph County (9-1)
Colbert Heights (6-4) at Susan Moore (10-0)
Walter Wellborn (9-1) at Locust Fork (6-4)
CLASS 4A
Dale County (4-6) at UMS-Wright (9-0)
Talladega (6-5) at Montevallo (6-4)
Williamson (7-3) at Montgomery Catholic (10-0)
West Blocton (5-5) at Handley (6-4)
Dallas County (4-6) at Lincoln (8-2)
Andalusia (7-3) at Trinity Presbyterian (6-4)
Holtville (6-4) at American Christian (9-1)
Alabama Christian (6-4) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4)
Hokes Bluff (703( at Northside (9-1)
Rogers (3-6) at Priceville (7-3)
Cordova (5-5) at Jacksonville (8-2)
St. John Paul II Catholic (8-2) at Brooks (6-4)
Danville (5-5) at Deshler (7-3)
Good Hope (8-2) at Oneonta (7-3)
Central-Florence (3-7) at Fairview (8-2)
Anniston (6-4) at Fayette County (8-2)
CLASS 5A
Charles Henderson (4-5) at Faith Academy (10-0)
Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Chilton County (6-4)
Vigor (4-6) at Valley (6-4)
Demopolis (7-3) at Ramsay (8-2)
Marbury (6-4) at Briarwood Christian (9-1)
Jackson (5-5) at Rehobeth (7-2)
Parker (5-5) at Bibb County (10-0)
Greenville (6-4) at Citronelle (7-3)
Boaz (4-6) at Mortimer Jordan (8-2)
Guntersville(7-2) at Hamilton (8-2)
Center Point (7-3) at Etowah (9-1)
Russellville (8-2) at Scottsboro (8-2)
Corner (7-3) at Madison County (8-2)
Sylacauga (8-2) at Alexandria (7-2)
Madison Academy (5-5) at Jasper (10-0)
Sardis (5-5) at Central-Clay County (8-2)
CLASS 6A
Park Crossing (3-7) at Saraland (10-0)
Paul Bryant (7-3) at Stanhope Elmore (8-2)
Spanish Fort (5-4) at Dothan (8-2)
Wetumpka (5-5) at Bessemer City (8-2)
Selma (6-3) at Hueytown (9-1)
Blount (8-2) at Eufaula (8-2)
McAdory (6-4)at Opelika (8-1)
Sidney Lanier (3-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-3)
Clay-Chalkville (8-2) at Helena (9-1)
Buckhorn (4-6) at Athens (7-3)
Chelsea (5-5) at Oxford (9-1)
Cullman (5-5) at Mae Jemison (5-5)
Hartselle (4-6) at Fort Payne (8-2)
Homewood (4-6) at Pinson Valley (7-2)
Albertville (5-5) at Muscle Shoals (10-0)
Gardendale (7-3) at Minor (6-4)
CLASS 7A
Fairhope (6-4) at Central-Phenix City (9-1)
Prattville (8-2) at Theodore (8-2)
Enterprise (5-5) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (10-0)
Murphy (6-4) at Auburn (7-3)
Vestavia Hills (7-3) at James Clemens (8-2)
Sparkman (8-2) at Hoover (8-2)
Austin (7-3) at Thompson (8-1)
Mountain Brook (8-2) at Florence (6-4)
