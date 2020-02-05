Senior Dee Beckwith scored a game-high 28 points and hit a pair of big 3-pointers that helped kick-start a late run as Florence late pulled away for a 69-57 win over Bob Jones in the first round of the Class 7A, Area tournament at Austin on Tuesday night.
Florence plays Austin in the championship game on Friday and both teams advance to the Northwest Regional tournament.
Beckwith’s first key 3-pointer came when the Falcons (17-11) trailed 52-51. Beckwith was fouled on a 3-pointer and the made the shot, giving the Falcons a 54-52 lead. He then hit another 3-pointer to give his team a 57-52 lead.
“We go as far as Dee Beckwith goes,” Florence coach Anthony Reid said. “He kind of put us on his shoulders.”
Florence led 28-26 at halftime. The two teams were tied at 44 to start the fourth quarter.
Along with Beckwith, Jaeden Webster added 15 points for Florence.
Tulane signee Jadan Coleman led Bob Jones (23-8) with 22 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Chandler Porter had 14 points.
• Brooks 53, Elkmont 46: Late free throw shooting helped Brooks pull away in a Class 4A, Area 15 first-round tournament win over Elkmont.
Brooks (23-5) went 15 of 17 from the line in the final two periods, including 12 of 13 in the fourth quarter. Connor Lewis made seven free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 points. Kyler Murks led the Lions with 18 points.
Elkmont (12-18) was led by Preston Robinson with 13 and Layton Smith with 11.
Brooks advances to a 6 p.m. championship matchup with West Limestone at West Limestone on Friday.
• Lauderdale County 58, Clements 35: Lauderdale County picked up an easy first-round Class 3A, Area 16 win over Clements.
Conner Smith led with 16 points and Juvonne Shanes added in 15. Xavier Mitchell finished with nine for Lauderdale County (21-7).
Dylan Patrick and Bobby Starnes led Clements (5-23) with 13 points each.
Lauderdale County plays Westminster Christian, which eliminated Lexington, in Friday’s championship game at 7:15 p.m.
• R.A. Hubbard 72, Whitesburg Christian 56: Three R.A. Hubbard finished in double figures during its Class 1A, Area 15 victory over Whitesburg Christian.
Both Keyondrick Cobb and Tyrus Johnson scored 20 points for Hubbard (17-12). Montoya Kellogg nearly finished with a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists.
Luke Barker finished with 13 while Isaiah Matthews and Ben Cox both ended with 10 for Whitesburg Christian (15-10).
R.A. Hubbard plays Lindsay Lane Saturday at 7 p.m. in the area championship game.
• Haleyville 66, Cordova 52: Clay Blanton poured in 26 points to lead Haleyville to a win over Cordova in the Class 4A, Area 11 area tournament.
Blanton scored 13 of the Haleyville’s 15 points in the fourth quarter. He hit 6 of the 8 3-pointershe taken by the Lions (12-17). Grayson Long ended with nine.
Jason Johnson finished with 18 points and Miguel Lopez had nine for Cordova (4-17). Haleyville plays Curry on Friday at 7 p.m. for the area championship.
• Perry County 54, Wayne County 41: Perry County outscored Wayne County 15-2 in overtime to claim a district win.
Clay Baugus led Wayne County (4-17, 1-8) with 13 ponits. Tyler Moser added 12.
Tyler Dudley led Perry County with 21 points.
Girls
• Mars Hill 88, Shoals Christian 22: Erika Mitchell scored 24 points, Riley Vaughn added 22 and Mars Hill blew past Shoals Christian in the semifinals of the Class 1A, Area 16 tournament.
Neely Johns added 17 points and Lauren Allen 10 for Mars Hill, which will host Covenant Christian at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area championship game.
Ella-Ross Edwards scored nine points to lead Shoals Christian.
• Covenant Christian 48, Waterloo 39: Ashlee Gann and Madalyn Scott combined for 33 points as Covenant Christian beat Waterloo in the Class 1A, Area 16 tournament.
Gann had 17 points and eight assists, while Scott had 16 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (17-6).
Covenant Christian led 31-19 at halftime.
Kiara Summerhill scored 10 points for Waterloo.
• Wayne County 58, Perry County 41: Kelly Baugus scored 17 points and Michaela Gallien added 15 points as Wayne County (12-8, 4-5) pulled away in the second half to beat Perry County.
Jaylin Monroe scored 23 points in the loss.
