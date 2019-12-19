Brooks and Mars Hill picked up second-day wins at the TimesDaily Girls Classic tournament being played at Brooks High School on Wednesday.
The six-team tournament features two 3-team pools, with the top team from each pool advancing to Friday’s championship game at Flowers Hall on the campus of the University of North Alabama.
Brooks topped Wilson 51-37 and Mars Hill beat Colbert County 73-13 in Wednesday’s games.
Brooks can reach the championship game with a win over Red Bay today at 7 p.m.
Loretto, which beat Mars Hill in Tuesday’s opener, can reach the championship game with a win over Colbert County at 5:30 p.m.
• Brooks 51, Wilson 37: The host Lions fell behind 11-6 early, but outscored the Warriors 45-26 the rest of the way.
Chloe Patterson led Brooks with 17 points, including nine in the second half. Erin McDaniel added 14 points, with seven coming in the second half as the Lions outscored Wilson 28-17 over the final 16 minutes.
Mars Hill 73, Colbert County 13: Three players scored in double figures as Mars Hill rebounded from a loss to beat Colbert County.
Kylie Thigpen scored 15 points, Erika Mitchell added 13 and Neely Johns added 11 for the Panthers, who were playing against a short-handed Colbert County team.
Mars Hill led 44-11 at halftime.
Late
Hatton 54, East Lawrence 19: Grace Johnson and Kailyn Quails each scored in all four quarters as Hatton rolled past East Lawrence.
Johnson scored a game-high 17 points and Quails had 15 for Hatton (10-1), which led by 26 at halftime. Brianna Quails chipped in seven points and Kamie Kirk six for the Hornets.
East Lawrence’s Makayla Goode scored six points.
Boys
Brooks 61, Colbert Heights 24: Carson Villalta scored 17 points to lead Brooks over Colbert Heights in the first game of the TimesDaily Classic consolation bracket.
Nate McCord had 11 points and Knute Wood finished with 10 points.
Carson Shaw led Colbert Heights with 14 points.
Brooks led 37-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.