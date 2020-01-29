Brycen Parrish scored 38 points to lead Wilson in a win over Lexington, 73-67.
The Warriors led 33-27 at the half and maintained a lead over Lexington late into the game to secure the win.
Dakota Cagle added 13 points for the Warriors while Trey Martin was the leading scorer for Lexington with 19.
• Sheffield 81, Shoals Christian 35: Sheffield had four players score in double figures with Jaylen Jones leading with 18 in a win over Shoals Christian.
Sheffield led 44-25 at the half despite seven first-half 3-pointers from the Flame. Devin Doss added 12 points for Sheffield, Rodney Goodman scored 10 and Trey Williams had 14.
The leading scorer for Shoals Christian was Clark Hughes with 11.
• Muscle Shoals 56, Brooks 44: Muscle Shoals pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooks on Tuesday.
Muscle Shoals led 25-23 at the half, but Brooks took a 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Led by Ty Smith (17 points) and Mikey McIntosh (18) the Trojans secured a double-digit win.
Nick Griffith added 12 for the Trojans, while Knute Wood and Connor Lewis each scored 15 for Brooks.
• Summertown 88, Wayne County 26: Clay Baugus scored 13 points but Wayne County fell to Summertown.
Summertown led 55-15 at the half. Jven Ediniston was the leading scorer for Summertown with 15 points.
• Florence 77, James Clemens 58: Florence finished area play with a 5-3 record after securing a win over James Clemens.
Florence led 33-21 at the half. Jaeden Webster scored 19 points, Jatavian Anderson finished with 16 and Dee Beckwith scored 13.
The leading scorer for James Clemens was Jordan Frazier with 16.
• Mars Hill 76, Deshler 73 (2OT): With 18 seconds remaining in the second overtime, Drake James banked in a 3-pointer to help Mars Hill earn a victory over Deshler.
The Panthers (15-9) led 36-34 at halftime, but Tavaris Thirlkill put up 18 points in the third quarter and knocked down four 3-pointers as Deshler erased the deficit. Thrilkill finished with 33 points.
Deshler missed a shot to win in regulation and again in the first overtime.
Luke Crowden (18), James (15), and Josh Bowerman (15) rounded out the top scorers for Mars Hill.
• Athens Bible 74, Waterloo 62: Campbell Parker scored a career-high 35 points, but Athens Bible came away with the win.
Jon Pendergraph added 12 points for the Cougars.
• Perry County 76, Collinwood 63: Five Perry County players scored in double figures in a win over Collinwood.
Peyton Ward led the Trojans with 18 points, while Joe Thompson scored 14.
Brier Brown led Perry County with 16 points, including 11 in the third quarter to spark a 26-11 run.
• Hatton 67, R.A. Hubbard 62: Jaxon Mitchell scored 19 points and Ridge Harrison chipped in with 16 as Hatton beat county rival R.A. Hubbard.
Tyrus Johnson led all scorers with 20 points in the loss.
Girls
• Wilson 58, Lexington 52: Wilson’s girls picked up a second win this week on the night their volunteer coach Jay Stejskal was honored.
The Warriors (11-15) beat Lexington as Sidney Bevis scored 18 points and Hope Marks added 10. Two players had eight points each.
Lila Beth Turner led Lexington with 18 points and Sydney James added 10.
Wilson sealed the win by hitting 14 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter.
On Monday, Wilson beat Colbert Heights 53-25 as Bevis scored 19 points and Katie Wilson added 10 points. The Warriors opened a 32-15 lead at halftime.
• Collinwood 66, Perry County 30: Kristen Retherford scored a game-high 19 points and AC Whitehead scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half as Collinwood beat Perry County.
Collinwood led 40-17 at the half.
• Shoals Christian 30, Sheffield 26: In a close game throughout, Shoals Christian was able to pull away late to secure a win.
Sheffield cut the lead to one with under a minute remaining. After Shoals Christian (10-14) went 1 of 2 at the free throw line, Ella-Ross Edwards stole the ball back and passed to Grace Owens who converted the layup.
Edwards finished with eight points. Mackenzie Cole added in seven points. Zykeriya Steele led Sheffield (2-18) with seven points.
• Waterloo 37, Athens Bible 26: Kiara Summerhill finished as the leading scorer for Waterloo as they defeated Athens Bible.
Summerhill finished with a game-high 12 points. Three players finished with eight points for Waterloo (10-16) — Serinity Sisk, Valeria Peralta, and Alani Simmons.
Athens Bible (5-16) had three tie for a team-high as Leighton Barksdale, Brooke Blakely, and Molly Chumbley ended with seven.
• Muscle Shoals 66, Brooks 34: Sara Puckett led Muscle Shoals (16-10) over Brooks to pick up their 16th win. Puckett just missed a triple-double with 25 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists while adding in three blocks.
Eleanor Patrick finished with 11 points to lead Brooks (13-13) .
• Florence 67, James Clemens 44: Kennedi Hawkins returned after missing the last game with an injury to lead Florence past James Clemens.
Hawkins finished with 28 points to help the Falcons win their final regular-season area game.
Jazmyn Jackson finished with 21 points for James Clemens.
• Summertown 58, Wayne County 33: Michaela Gallian and Savannah McClain each scored 10 points, but Wayne County fell to Summertown.
Summertown led 25-18 at the half. The leading scorer for Summertown was Katie Burdett with 17.
• Mars Hill 54, Deshler 52: Neely Johns scored 16 points to lead three Panthers in double figures as Mars Hill ended Deshler’s eight-game win streak.
Erika Mitchell and Lauren Allen added 13 apiece for Class 1A, No. 4 Mars Hill (21-7), which trailed by five at halftime but outscored Deshler 18-8 in the third quarter.
Ten players scored for Class 4A, No. 10 Deshler (18-9), led by Chloe Siegel with 14.
• Colbert County 57, Covenant Christian 51: Destini Pillar was 8 for 11 from 3-point range and Colbert County held off Covenant Christian.
Pillar’s 24 points paced Colbert County (5-20), which led by 13 after three quarters and withstood Covenant’s 16-9 run in the fourth. Aciea Jones added 14 points.
Ashley Gann scored 24 points for Covenant Christian (15-7).
