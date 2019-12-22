Laura Lee Keener finished with 21 points and hit a number of free throws in the fourth quarter to lead Central past Brooks, 43-38. .
The win was made possible by the defense from Central, which held Brooks’ Chloe Patterson and Erin McDaniel to eight points each.
Central led 21-17 at halftime. The Wildcats took care of the ball in the second half and hit free throws (finishing 9 for 12) to fuel the win.
• Austin 36, Rogers 33: Madie Krieger scored 14 points but the Pirates (9-3) fell in overtime to Austin after the Black Bears hit 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch.
Austin led 16-9 at the half, but Rogers made a game of it in the final two quarters. Rogers hit a 3-pointer in the overtime period but the free throws helped the Black Bear seal the win.
Hannah cobb scored 10 for Austin, while Erin Brown finished with 9 for Rogers.
• Deshler 62, Oneonta 48: Chloe Siegel scored 17 points to lead Deshler (7-4) over Oneonta.
Donachia Ramson finished with 11 for the Tigers, while Baylor Phillips was the leading scorer for Oneonta with 13.
Deshler led 31-25 at the half and had a big third quarter to lead 54-37 going into the fourth.
• Mars Hill 45, G.W. Long 43: Erika Mitchall made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points as mars Hill edged G.W. Long at Wallace State-Hanceville.
Neely Johns added 14 points in the win.
Boys
• Mars Hill 67, G.W. Long 53: Joshua Bowerman poured in 20 points to lead Mars Hill (6-3) over G.W. Long.
Luke Crowden scored 13 and Garrett Cox finished with 11. The Panthers scored 26 in the second quarter to take a 39-23 going into the locker room.
Braxton Whitehead was the leading scorer for G.W. Long with 15.
• Deshler 59, Springville 50: Brandon Green finished with 19 points to lead Deshler (8-5) to a win over Springville.
Deshler led 25-23 at the half but scored 19 points in the third quarter to gain the advantage.
Rece Malone finished with 12 points for the Tigers and Tavaris Thirlkill had 10.
Ben Bianchi was the leading scorer for Springville with 15 points.
• Brooks 63, Central 31: Knute Wood and Carson Villalta each scored 11 to lead Brooks over Central on Saturday.
Nathan Murphy was the leading scorer for Brooks with 8, while Kyler Murks also had 10 for Brooks.
Brooks led 28-20 at halftime.
• Hatton 67, Colbert County 53: Ridge Harrison scored a game-high 33 points to lead Hatton past Colbert County.
Harrison scored 17 points in the first half and 16 in the second half.
Cade Smith added 11 for the Hornets (8-5).
Jauvier Rowell led Colbert County with 16 points. Dustin Ellis scored 10.
Late scores
Girls
• East Limestone 58, Deshler 51: Chloe Siegel scored 22 points, but Deshler fell to East Limestone on Friday.
Hannah Collinsworth also finished with 11 points.
East Limestone led 25-16 at the half.
• Hamilton 58, Jasper 51: Mia Hollinsworth had 26 points to lead Hamilton over Jasper on Friday.
Lydia McLin finished with 14 points while Anna Grace Frost scored nine.
