Lexington outdueled Mars Hill 12-9 in the hit column, but the Panthers used a late rally to come back and win, 11-9.
Mars Hill used a four-run seventh inning to complete the comeback. Lexington had five errors that proved to be costly.
Lane Lambert had three doubles and Peyton Higgins and Josh Bowerman both enjoyed two-hit, two stolen bases days for Mars Hill. Caleb Putman had three hits and six RBIs for Lexington.
• Muscle Shoals 4, Lawrence County 2: Muscle Shoals used a six-hit performance to earn a victory.
Andrew Jones had two hits while Sam Jacobs, Caleb McDougie, Cooper Vincent, and Carter Arnold all had one.
Carson Knight and Ethan Roberts allowed one run each and combined for seven strikeouts for the Trojans.
Phil Campbell 3, Deshler 0: Phil Campbell picked up a shutout win over Deshler.
Luke Barnwell got the win for Phil Campbell, pitching seven innings giving up four hits, no runs and striking out two.
Bryant Hyde was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Mason Swinney was 2 for 2 with a double and a triple.
--
• Haleyville 1, Jasper 0: Haleyville got strong pitching in a close shutout win over Jasper.
Brantson Lambert got the win, pitching seven innings, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out seven.
Camden Smith was 1 for 2 with a steal and the only scored run.
• Sheffield 11, Cherokee 4: Sheffield scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Cherokee.
Darius Michael got the win, pitching seven innings, giving up six hits and four runs (none earned), while striking out 11.
Will Armstrong was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Chris Garner was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Brody Thompson was 2 for 3 for Cherokee with a RBI.
--
Softball
• Haleyville 8, Muscle Shoals 7: It took nine innings for Haleyville to earn a one run win over Muscle Shoals.
Down 7-4, Haleyville used a three-run push in the seventh inning to guarantee extra innings before headed into the ninth to win.
Hallie Moody had a home run and drove in four to finish 3 of 4 and Anna Lacy Sartin finished with three hits for Haleyville.
Molly Gilbert was credited with the win.
--
• Red Bay 4-5, Hamilton 0-6: Red Bay shutout Hamilton in game one with strong pitching.
Chloe Knoblock got the win for the Tigers, pitching four innings, giving up one hit, no runs and striking out two.
Emma McCollister was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
In game two, Red Bay had six errors and finished with seven hits to Hamilton’s four but couldn’t secure a win.
Red Bay had five runs in the bottom of the seventh but an insurance run at the top of the seventh for Hamilton made the difference.
Lila Blackburn, Emma McCollister, and Annaliese Rogers had two hits each for Red Bay. Blackburn had three RBIs and Chloe Knoblock had two RBIs.
• Rogers 10, Deshler 0: Hannah Price threw a perfect game over six innings as Rogers shut out Deshler.
Price struck out seven, while Gracie Rogers was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Emily Ahonen was 3 for 4 with a double and a RBI.
--
Golf
Mars Hill girls wins dual match with Brooks
Kylee House was a medalist, shooting a 40, while Macie Henderson shot a 45 for the Panthers. Mars Hill finished with a team score of 133.
Chrislyn Demorse shot a 65 for Brooks.
Monday's scores
Mars Hill’s Emma Moore shot 44 and Esther Alexander shot 45 in a match Monday.
Brooks boys wins dual match with Mars Hill
Brooks won a dual match against Mars Hill with a team score of 181 to the Lions’ 208.
Justin Olive was a medalist, shooting a 35, while Zach Ashley shot a 37. Jack Elrod shot a 45 for Mars Hill.
--
Tennis
Girls
Covenant Christian 6, Lexington 3
Doubles: Rachel Weeks/ Laurel Fogle(CC) d. Madison Cagle/Ava Kane (L) 8-5; Kailee Bell/ Cheyenne Overton (CC) d. Maci Cagle/ Clara Davis (L) 8-2; Amy Jo Fogle/ Danielle Lathrop (L) d.Joslyn Newton/Emila Hudson (CC) 8-4.
Singles: Weeks (CC) d. Cagle (L) 8-4; Laurel Fogle (CC) d. Kane (L) 8-2; Bell (CC) def. Cagle (L) 8-1; Overton (CC) d. Davis (L) 8-4; Amy Jo Fogle (L) def. Newton (CC) 8-5; Danielle Lathrop (L) def. Hudson (CC) 8-.
--
Boys
Lexington 9, Covenant Christian 0
Doubles: Joanah Hudson/ Weston Davis d Jacob Livingston/Jack Richardson 8-1; Isaiah Campbell/ Wilton Pettus d. Will Rhodes/ Austin Thompson 8-3; Charles Hood/Joseph Gray def. Davis Fisher/ Ashwin Mahbubani 8-0
Singles: Hudson d. Livingston 8-0; Davis d. Richardson 8-1; Pettus def. Rhodes 8-3; Campbell d. Thompson 8-0; Gray def. Fisher 8-0; Hood (L) def. Mahbubani 8-2.
--
Track and field
Brooks, Lexington compete at Bob Jones event: The Brooks girls finished fourth and Lexington’s girls finished ninth at the 19-team Bob Jones track meet.
Lexington’s boys finished eighth and Brooks was 14th in the weekend meet.
For Brooks, Olivia Whitehead won the shot (38-09.75), while Jordon Tidwell was 10th. Tidwell won the discus (114-09, while Whitehead was fourth and Sarah Grossheim of Lexington was sixth.
Karmin Scott of Brooks won the javelin (110-02), with teammates Maddie Shirley finishing fourth and Emma Harrison ninth. Grossheim was seventh for Lexington.
Lexington’s Sydney James was sixth in the high jump and 10th in the long jump. Teammate Valerie Grosso finished third in the 3200, while Brooks runner Mallory Cole was second in the 1600 and second in the 800. Grosso was fifth in the 1600. Cole also was 10th in the 400.
In the triple jump, Helena Alley of Brooks was fourth, Allisyn Garrett was eighth and Kendall Akins was 10th. Lexington’s James was ninth.
In the pole vault, Brooks’ Scarlett Albert placed fourth, Akins was fifth and Garrett was seventh
In boys results, Lexington’s Evan Byrd ran fifth in the 110 hurdles and teammate Jared Truitt was fourth in the high jump. Also in the high jump, TK Mitchell of Lexington was sixth and Parker Stone of Brooks was seventh.
Truitt finished ninth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump. Skylar Webb of Brooks was ninth in the shot, and Drew Skipworth of Brook finished fifth in the discus.
Paden Hodges of Brooks led area finishers in the javelin with a second-place finish, while teammate Heath Wilson was fifth. Lexington’s Brady Pettus was third, Truitt was fourth and Hunter Tays was fifth.
