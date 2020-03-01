Wilson baseball (7-1) used two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull away in a win over Arab on Saturday, 10-7.
Austin Hills got the win for the Warriors, pitching 4-⅓ innings, allowing nine hits and five earned runs but striking out six.
• Wilson 8, Brooks 7: Wilson survived a four-run seventh inning from Brooks to push past the Lions.
Will Humphries got the win on the mound for the Warriors after pitching five innings, striking out five and allowing three hits and three runs.
Luke Daniel went 3 for 4 with three hits and two RBIs. Brooks was led by Christian Chatterton, who was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
• Arab 10, Brooks 0: Brooks had trouble keeping up after Arab scored five runs in the first inning in a loss for the Lions.
Christian Chatterton took the loss for the Lions, pitching 1-⅓ innings and allowing three hits and four runs. Peyton Plants pitched 3-⅔ innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out six.
• Deshler 6, Covenant Christian 0: Nick Whitten threw a no-hitter to help the Tigers beat Covenant Christian.
Whitten pitched seven innings and struck out 12 with three walks. Brayden Buckner led the Tigers going 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
• Deshler 16, Sheffield 1: Deshler had a big day at the plate in a win over Sheffield.
Logan James got the win, pitching two innings and allowing three hits and a run while striking out five.
Brayden Buckner led Deshler going 3 for 3 with six RBIs, including a two-run home run.
• Hayden 10, Colbert Heights 5: Colbert Heights gave up five runs over the final two innings in a loss to Hayden.
Tanner Taylor picked up the loss for the Wildcats, giving up five hits, five runs and striking out three.
Jacob Milender led the Wildcats at the plate, going 2 for 3 and scoring a run.
• Colbert County 13, Colbert Heights 0: Dylan Nelms and Brody Risner combined on a five-inning two-hitter as Colbert County beat Colbert Heights.
Jordan Austin led the Indians (4-4) with a triple and a single and two RBIs. Slade Berryman and Cannon Berryman each added a hit and two RBIs.
• Hayden 17, Colbert County 0: Clay Dolan doubled twice for the Indians in the loss to Hayden.
• Buckhorn 13, Muscle Shoals 3: Muscle Shoals had trouble keeping up with Buckhorn in a loss.
Andrew Jones took the loss for the Trojans, pitching three innings, giving up three hits with five runs while striking out six.
Carter Arnold was 1 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs to lead Muscle Shoals.
• Mars Hill 15, Athens Bible 11: Mars Hill survived a high-scoring affair in a win over Athens Bible.
Michael Larkin got the win for the Panthers, pitching 3-⅔ innings, giving up four hits and four runs while striking out five.
Aidan Kennedy with 3 for 5 while Joshua Bowerman was 2 for 5 with a two-run home run.
• Sumiton Christian 11, Mars Hill 10: Mars Hill fell just short in a loss to Sumiton Christian despite driving in a run at the top of the seventh inning.
Ethan Trousdale pitched 3-⅔ innings for Mars Hill, giving up four hits and three runs while striking out two.
Joshua Bowerman led the Panthers going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs.
• Phil Campbell 6, Tishomingo County 2: Phil Campbell scored two runs in the sixth inning to clinch a win over Tishomingo County.
Ridge Raper got the win for the Bobcats, pitching five innings striking out nine and allowing no hits or runs.
Raper also led Phil Campbell at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a RBI.
• Rogers 11, Waterloo 0: Rogers scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away in a win over Waterloo.
Darby Clemmons got the win for the pirates, pitching 3-⅓ innings and giving up two hits while striking out four.
Remington Bradley was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Pirates with two RBIs.
• Rogers 18, Brewer 0: Remington Bradley, Chandler Farris and Clay Butler each had two hits, while Bradley, Butler, Walker Wisdom and Jesse Wallace each drove in two runs in a rout of Brewer.
Eli Chmura blanked the Patriots on two hits.
• Booneville 5, Lexington 3: Booneville scored three times in the fifth inning to rally past Lexington.
Peyton Liles led the Bears with two hits and Ethan Corum had a double. Kyle Davis took the loss, but allowed only one earned run.
• Shoals Christian 10, Clements 0: CJ Butler pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts as Shoals Christian blanked Clements.
Griffin Shewbert had a double and single for the Flame and five players recorded an RBI.
• Florence 7, Clinton (Miss.) 5: A three-run rally in the sixth inning lifted the Falcons to a win.
Sam Bowling drove in two runs with a single and Parker White had two hits and scored three runs. Banks Langston got the win and Camden Smith earned a save.
• Florence 5, McGill-Toolen 4: Florence rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat McGill-Toolen.
Sam Bowling, Preston McAlexander, Ben Arnett and Parker White each had one RBI in the win.
Grant Taylor pitched four innings with nine strikeouts. Noah Toney got the win with a scoreless inning, while Raleigh Claunch got the save.
• Phil Campbell 19, Lamar County 5: Mason Swinney homered and drove in four runs and Austin Baker had three hits and three RBIs to spark Phil Campbell.
Five other players had two RBIs in support of winning pitcher Luke Barnwell.
--
Softball
• Hatton 3, Providence Christian 1: Hatton (4-2) picked up a win over Province Christian with strong pitching.
Brayden Mitchell got the win for the Hornets, pitching four innings and giving up one run while striking out seven.
Kaylin Quails was 1 for 3 with a double and a RBI.
• Central-Phenix City 6, Hatton 2: Hatton had trouble scoring runs in a loss to Central-Phenix City.
Brayden Mitchell took the loss, pitching ⅔ innings, giving up one hit and four runs (none earned).
Emma Czervionke led Hatton going 2 for 3 with a RBI.
--
Tennis
Girls Tennis
Central 6, Lexington 3
Singles: Cayla Dee Crawford (C) def. Ava Kane (L), 8-6; Claire Eddins (C) def. Clara Davis (L), 9-7; Ava Hester (C) def. Erin Campbell (L), 8-0; Haley Cochran (C) def. Sidney Ritter (L), 6-1; Joslyn Newton (L) def. Lola Jones (C), 8-4; Emilia Hudson (L) def. Charity Risner (C), 8-5
Doubles: Crawford/Eddins def. Kane/Davis, 8-3; Cochran/Hester def. Ritter/Campbell, 8-0; Hudson/Newton def. Jones/Risner, 8-5
Boys Tennis
Lexington 9, Central 0
Singles: Noah Hudson def. Kody Fisher, 8-2; Weston Davis def. Kai Daniel, 8-1; Wilton Pettus def. Connor Hall, 8-4; Isaiah Campbell def. Sam Garrie, 8-1; Joseph Gray def. Marshall White, 8-1; Charles Hood def. Walker Challender, 8-2
Doubles: Hudson/Davis def. Fisher/Daniel, 8-3; Pettus/Campbell def. Garrie/Hall, 8-3; Gray/Hood def. White/Challender, 8-1
--
Soccer
• Florence wins 2 in Challenge tournament: Florence picked up 4-1 wins over Cullman and Hewitt-Trussville while faling 2-0 to Albertville in its own tournament.
Fort Payne beat Albertville 2-0 in the championship match on a pair of goals by Norman Romero.
Against Cullman, Daniel Morris had two goals on assists from Ted Borden and Ben Gray, while Miguel Adame and Ben Dickson also had goals. Landon Harscheid assisted on Adame's goal.
In the win over Hewitt-Trussville, Harscheid had two goals and Donar Ramos and Morris had single goals. Adame and Hanri Nogueda each had an assist.
In the Albertville loss, Garrett Wood and Jack Pride played well defensively for the Falcons (6-1-1).
Other tournament scores were: Huntsville 5, Stanhope Elmore 1; Fort Payne 5, Pinson Valley 1; Hewitt-Trussville 1, Cullman 0; Fort Payne 1, Huntsville 1; Stanhope Elmore 2, Pinson Valley 1; Albertville 4, Cullman 0; Huntsville 2, Pinson Valley 0; Fort Payne 6, Stanhope Elmore 0.
JV girls
Florence 1, Athens 0: Annie Trapp scored the deciding goal as Florence beat Athens.
--
Golf
• Muscle Shoals tops Brooks: Muscle Shoals shot a 360 to earn a win over Brooks (391) at Cypress Lakes golf course.
Zach Ashley (Brooks) led with a 1-under-par 70, while Luke Dolan finished at 82.
Colin Young shot a 79 for Muscle Shoals while Aaron Collins finished at 86.
--
Basketball
• Loretto 61, Huntingdon 37: Blade Tidwell's 17 points helped Loretto beat Huntingdon in regional tournament play in Tennessee.
Tabias Simmons added 12 points, while Amauri Young scored 11 and Xavier Young scored 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.