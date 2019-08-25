Wilson opened its volleyball season at the Carbon Hill tournament by winning 4 of 5 matches Saturday.
With new coach Courtney Michael at the helm, the Warriors swept Cold Springs, Marion County and Hamilton before entering bracket play. They opened bracket play with a 25-13, 25-11 win over Phillips before losing to host Carbon Hill 22-25, 25-14, 13-15 in the semifinals.
Freya Collier led the Warriors with 38 kills and 19 blocks. Sidney Bevis had 74 assists and Heather Irons added 24 digs.
• Central finishes 3-2 in Briarwood tourney: The Wildcats (4-3) swept Sylacauga and Clay Chalkville, but lost to Oak Mountain in pool play.
They beat Benjamin Russell 25-16, 25-19 to open bracket play before falling to Chelsea 25-23, 25 12 in the quarterfinals.
Kenzie Shinault led the Wildcats with 24 kills. Bryndall Mitchell added 17 kills and 20 digs, while Laura Lee Keener contributed 38 digs. Ann Margaret Keener finished with 69 assists and 10 aces, while Haley Cochran had 16 kills and 11 aces.
Muscle Shoals finished 3-1 in the tournament, topping Geraldine 2-0, Briarwood 2-0 and Northridge 2-1.
Faith Academy eliminated the Trojans (4-2) 25-19, 23-25, 15-12.
Kaylie Wright led Muscle Shoals with 22 kills and 9 blocks. Kailey Armstrong had 18 kills, while Gracie Beth Butler finished with 11 blocks. Jessica Godsey had 25 assists.
• Brooks wins three matches: Host Brooks swept Hackleburg and Alcorn County in pool play before losing 2-1 to Ardmore. In bracket play, the Lions beat Waterloo 25-11, 26-24 before falling to Lindsey Lane 25-23, 19-25, 12-15.
Jordon Tidwell had 27 assists, 27 digs, 23 kills and 15 blocks for the Lions (5-2). Madeline Anderson finished with 18 kills. Kamron Hood had 18 aces and 19 digs, while Abby Rainey had 32 assists. Hannah Beth Myrick chipped in with 17 digs. Also, Ally Garrett had 10 aces and Paisley Medley finished with 10 kills
Cherokee finished 1-3 in the same tournament, beating D.A.R. 25-22, 22-25, 15-10, but fell 2-1 to Susan Moore and 2-0 to Athens and Florence.
Jadelyn Trice had 8 aces, 20 assists and 41 kills for Cherokee. Destiny Tompkins finished with 30 assists and Kinsley Cole had 8 kills and 4 blocks.
• Deshler splits four matches at Brewer: The Tigers (4-2) beat Oneonta 25-16, 13-25, 15-6, and Addison 25-20, 22-25, 15-9, but dropped matches to Priceville 2-0 and Madison Academy 2-0.
Kallie Burden led the Tigers with 39 kills, 20 digs and 12 blocks, while Autumn Curry tallied 15 kills and 15 blocks. Kayley Donaldson finished with 31 assists and 15 kills. Akayla Crook had a team-high 16 blocks and Chloe Siegel had 44 assists and 21 digs. Avery Linville, Donaldson and Chloe McLeary each had more than 20 digs.
