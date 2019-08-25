181018 Brooks vs Lex VB 29
Brooks' coach Ryan Roberson is 37 wins away from 400 for his career, while Melissa Hammond is just four wins away from 1,000 in her career at Lexington. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Brooks Lions

Coach: Ryan Roberson

Years at school: 12

Career record: 363-269

Last year’s record: 27-22, lost in 1st round of North Super Regional

Returning starters: Jordon Tidwell (362 kills, 89 assists, 455 assists, 308 digs), Cameron Lovell (376 kills, 266 digs), Hannah Beth Myrick (452 digs, 667 serve receptions)

Other returners: libero Kamron Hood, RS Ally Garrett, RS Madeline Anderson, S Abby Rainey, DS Amanda Vena

Key newcomers: junior RS Paisley Medley

Key losses: OH/S Olivia Anderson, MB Nissi Clingan

--

Central Wildcats

Coach: Drew Murphy

Years at school: 5

Career record: 88-92

Last year’s record: 34-23, lost in Class 4A state tournament

Returning starters: libero Laura Lee Keener (682 digs, 96 aces, 850 receptions), setter Ann Margaret Keener (1,261 assists, 101 aces, 437 digs, 125 kills), MB Kenzie Shinault (222 kills, 60 blocks), MB/RS Brylee Canup (39 kills), OH/DS Bryndall Mitchell (310 digs), DS/RS Emmy Anne West (395 digs, 83 aces)

Key newcomers: junior OH Haley Cochran

Key losses: Zoey Alexander, Callie Latham, Haley Lovelace

--

Cherokee Indians

Coach: Theresa McWilliams

Last year’s record: 21-19

Returning starters: middle hitter Jadelyn Trice (415 kills, 78 blocks), setter Destiny Tompkins, libero Kaitlyn Parsons and DS Bailee Baker

Key newcomers: junior outside hitter Allyssa Williams, junior setter Kayleigh Scott and junior middle hitter Kinsley Cole

--

Colbert County Indians

Coach: Chris Corsbie

Years at school: 2

Last year’s record: 8-25

Returning starters: junior MB/RS LaDayia Fuqua, senior MB Breana Nelms

Key newcomers: freshman RS Keeara Ricks, sophomore setter Julianna Gonzalez, sophomore MB Treasure Nalls

Key losses: Six players graduated

--

Colbert Heights Wildcats

Coach: Bailey Britt

Years at school: 1st

Last year’s record: 26-12, lost in regional tournament

Returning starters: Kinsley Milender and MK White

Key newcomers: freshman hitter Carlie Gibson, sophomore hitter Carly Olive, freshman hitter Ashlyn Riddle, sophomore DS Kailee Fuller, junior DS Bethany Gasque

Key losses: Caroline Clark, Allyson Hand, Emma James, Kylie Robinson

--

Covenant Christian Eagles

Coach: Hal Mills

Years at school: 7

Record at school: (75-81)

Career record: 75-81

Last year's record: 10-19

Returning starters: Senior S Aubree Poag; senior MH Sarah James; junior MH Olivia Ragan; junior OH Lillie Burns; So. OH.MH Delaney Johnson; freshman OH Ashlee Gann

Key newcomers: Senior OH Katie Adams; junior OH Layla Wallace

Key losses: Chaney Beth Black

--

Deshler Tigers

Coach: Jana Killen

Years at school: 28 coaching volleyball

Career record: 824-421

Last year’s record: 28-22

Returning starters: sophomore OH Kallie Burden, freshman setter Chloe Siegel, junior setter Kayley Donaldson, senior DS Kesley Myrick, sophomore Destiny Samford, OH Shamari Thirlkill

Key newcomers: sophomore DS Avery Linville, junior DS Chloe McLeary, senior MB Akayla Crook, junior MB Autumn Curry, Hannah Collinsworth, Emily Collinsworth

Key losses: middle Jaida Willis, libero Ashley Wellington, DS Willa Murner

--

Florence Falcons

Coach: Julie Braziel

Years at school: 8th

Last year: lost in Class 7A super regionals

Returning starters: None

Key newcomers: senior setter/RH Mallory Barret, junior LH Lucy Allen, junior DS/LH Caroline Grace Campbell, sophomore MH Mallory Coker, freshman DS Olivia Herring, sophomore LH Liz Jennings, RH Jaelynn Kimbrough, junior setter/RH Peyton Langston, sophomore MH Olivia Marcu, junior DS/LH Peyton Thompson

Key losses: Zoe Busbe, Selah Fields, ZZ Jones, Breylee Linder, Ales Moses, Emma Grace Oliver

--

Lexington Bears

Coach: Melissa Hammond

Years at school: 23

Career record: 996-304

Last year’s record: 42-5, lost in Class 3A state semifinals

Returning starters: junior Lila Beth Turner, sophomore AG White, junior Lily Hanback

Key losses: hitter Skylar Hammond, setter Anna Sims

--

Loretto Mustangs

Coach: Nick Quillen

Years at school: 3

Career record: 63-27

Last year’s record: 34-10, won Class A state championship

Returning starters: senior setter Jenna Huntley (183 digs, 35 aces), senior middle blocker Bailey Brown (172 kills, 34 aces, 31.5 blocks), senior libero Jaden Ezell (44 aces, 363 digs), sophomore middle blocker Karly Weathers (263 kills, 40 aces, 267 digs, 47 blocks), senior RS Raven Chance (231 kills, 42.5 blocks)

Key newcomers: sophomore defensive specialist Delaney Smith, freshman outside hitter Neylee Gray, freshman setter Briley Dover

Key losses: setter Brooke Buttrum, OH Mary Beth Cotton

--

Mars Hill Panthers

Coach: Flori Sweatt

Years at school: 2nd

Last year: lost in regional tournament

Returning starters: MH Lauren Allen, OH Emma Reeves, OH Averee Williamson, setter Emily O’Kelley, Abbey Steadman

Key newcomers: senior setter Kylie Thigpen, senior Erika Mitchell

--

Muscle Shoals Trojans

Coach: Maggie Finley

Years at school: 5

Career record: 141-72

Last year’s record: 35-20, lost in Class 6A state tournament quarterfinals

Returning starters: Kaylie Wright (Career: 524 kills, 165 blocks), Jessica Godsey (Career: 506 assists, 238 digs), Gracie Beth Butler (Career: 106 blocks), Kailey Armstrong (Career: 323 digs, 281 kills)

Key newcomers: junior OH Emma Cobb, junior libero Fallon Craigge

--

Rogers Pirates

Coach: Kitty Beavers

Returning starters: junior OH Callie Danley (164 kills, 53 blocks, 20 aces), senior OH Gloria Pounders (159 kills, 176 digs, 22 blocks, 25 aces), senior MH Gabby Davis (104 kills, 48 blocks), sophomore setter Erin Brown (73 set assists, 45 aces), senior DS Bradi Beavers (29 aces), junior libero Karly Jones (22 aces, 198 digs), junior OH Brooke Jones (22 kills, 9 aces, 5 blocks)

Key newcomers: senior MH Alice Sosso, senior OH/DS Makenna Tucker, junior setter Carmen Adame, junior DS Olivia Roberson, junior OH Macie Butler, sophomore OH Gracie Rogers

Key losses: Three seniors, including top hitter Avery Glover

--

Russellville Golden Tigers

Coach: Whitney Glover

Years at school: 2nd

Last year’s record: 13-30

Returning starters: Briana Ramirez (Career: 1,340 digs), Alivia Clemmons, Lexie Glass (91 blocks, 90 kills last year), Krista Sikes, Callie Palmer

Key newcomers: sophomore setter Leah Rushing, freshman RS/middle Chalea Clemmons, freshman OH Caroline Sparks, junior DS Sophie Moore, junior RS Ally Oliver, junior setter Madalyn Warhurst

Key losses: LS hitter Kaitleen Arzola

--

Tharptown Wildcats

Coach: Tracey Fretwell

Years at school: 7

Career record: 135-140

Last year’s record: 20-21

Returning starters: OH Brooke Daily, MH Adriana Borden, RH Perla Chavez, DS Macy Petree, L Berenice Bahena, OH Bailey Nipper

Key newcomers: senior S Shaylee Wieting, sophomore RH Leslie Staggs, sophomore S Taylor Cameron, sophomore MH Jaiden Gaston

--

Waterloo Cougars

Coach: Tana Robertson

Last year’s record: 13-10, lost in super regionals

Returning starters: Kiara Summerhill (252 kills, 53 aces, 103 blocks), Mollie Wood (102 kills, 57 aces), Hope Crider (117 assists, 52 aces), Savana Caddell (232 digs)

Key newcomers: junior setter Jessica Godwin, junior MH Alani Simmons, senior DS Emma Lbert, sophomore DS Sophie White, freshman libero Hanna Crider

Key losses: OH Bailey Fromhold and setter Hannah Womble

--

Wilson Warriors

Coach: Courtney Michael

Years at school: 1st

Last year’s record: 44-11, lost in first round of Class 4A state tournament

Returning starters: Freya Collier (219 kills, 174 blocks), Sidney Bevis (114 kills, 74 blocks, 31 assists, 60 digs, 23 aces), Heather Irons (176 digs, 15 aces)

Key newcomers: Mikayla Carter, Chaney Peters, Morgan Paradise, Aili Risner

Key losses: Taylor Brown, Emma Nester, Tori Walker, Ashley Wright

Note: Teams not appearing did not return information sheets.

