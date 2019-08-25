Brooks Lions
Coach: Ryan Roberson
Years at school: 12
Career record: 363-269
Last year’s record: 27-22, lost in 1st round of North Super Regional
Returning starters: Jordon Tidwell (362 kills, 89 assists, 455 assists, 308 digs), Cameron Lovell (376 kills, 266 digs), Hannah Beth Myrick (452 digs, 667 serve receptions)
Other returners: libero Kamron Hood, RS Ally Garrett, RS Madeline Anderson, S Abby Rainey, DS Amanda Vena
Key newcomers: junior RS Paisley Medley
Key losses: OH/S Olivia Anderson, MB Nissi Clingan
--
Central Wildcats
Coach: Drew Murphy
Years at school: 5
Career record: 88-92
Last year’s record: 34-23, lost in Class 4A state tournament
Returning starters: libero Laura Lee Keener (682 digs, 96 aces, 850 receptions), setter Ann Margaret Keener (1,261 assists, 101 aces, 437 digs, 125 kills), MB Kenzie Shinault (222 kills, 60 blocks), MB/RS Brylee Canup (39 kills), OH/DS Bryndall Mitchell (310 digs), DS/RS Emmy Anne West (395 digs, 83 aces)
Key newcomers: junior OH Haley Cochran
Key losses: Zoey Alexander, Callie Latham, Haley Lovelace
--
Cherokee Indians
Coach: Theresa McWilliams
Last year’s record: 21-19
Returning starters: middle hitter Jadelyn Trice (415 kills, 78 blocks), setter Destiny Tompkins, libero Kaitlyn Parsons and DS Bailee Baker
Key newcomers: junior outside hitter Allyssa Williams, junior setter Kayleigh Scott and junior middle hitter Kinsley Cole
--
Colbert County Indians
Coach: Chris Corsbie
Years at school: 2
Last year’s record: 8-25
Returning starters: junior MB/RS LaDayia Fuqua, senior MB Breana Nelms
Key newcomers: freshman RS Keeara Ricks, sophomore setter Julianna Gonzalez, sophomore MB Treasure Nalls
Key losses: Six players graduated
--
Colbert Heights Wildcats
Coach: Bailey Britt
Years at school: 1st
Last year’s record: 26-12, lost in regional tournament
Returning starters: Kinsley Milender and MK White
Key newcomers: freshman hitter Carlie Gibson, sophomore hitter Carly Olive, freshman hitter Ashlyn Riddle, sophomore DS Kailee Fuller, junior DS Bethany Gasque
Key losses: Caroline Clark, Allyson Hand, Emma James, Kylie Robinson
--
Covenant Christian Eagles
Coach: Hal Mills
Years at school: 7
Record at school: (75-81)
Career record: 75-81
Last year's record: 10-19
Returning starters: Senior S Aubree Poag; senior MH Sarah James; junior MH Olivia Ragan; junior OH Lillie Burns; So. OH.MH Delaney Johnson; freshman OH Ashlee Gann
Key newcomers: Senior OH Katie Adams; junior OH Layla Wallace
Key losses: Chaney Beth Black
--
Deshler Tigers
Coach: Jana Killen
Years at school: 28 coaching volleyball
Career record: 824-421
Last year’s record: 28-22
Returning starters: sophomore OH Kallie Burden, freshman setter Chloe Siegel, junior setter Kayley Donaldson, senior DS Kesley Myrick, sophomore Destiny Samford, OH Shamari Thirlkill
Key newcomers: sophomore DS Avery Linville, junior DS Chloe McLeary, senior MB Akayla Crook, junior MB Autumn Curry, Hannah Collinsworth, Emily Collinsworth
Key losses: middle Jaida Willis, libero Ashley Wellington, DS Willa Murner
--
Florence Falcons
Coach: Julie Braziel
Years at school: 8th
Last year: lost in Class 7A super regionals
Returning starters: None
Key newcomers: senior setter/RH Mallory Barret, junior LH Lucy Allen, junior DS/LH Caroline Grace Campbell, sophomore MH Mallory Coker, freshman DS Olivia Herring, sophomore LH Liz Jennings, RH Jaelynn Kimbrough, junior setter/RH Peyton Langston, sophomore MH Olivia Marcu, junior DS/LH Peyton Thompson
Key losses: Zoe Busbe, Selah Fields, ZZ Jones, Breylee Linder, Ales Moses, Emma Grace Oliver
--
Lexington Bears
Coach: Melissa Hammond
Years at school: 23
Career record: 996-304
Last year’s record: 42-5, lost in Class 3A state semifinals
Returning starters: junior Lila Beth Turner, sophomore AG White, junior Lily Hanback
Key losses: hitter Skylar Hammond, setter Anna Sims
--
Loretto Mustangs
Coach: Nick Quillen
Years at school: 3
Career record: 63-27
Last year’s record: 34-10, won Class A state championship
Returning starters: senior setter Jenna Huntley (183 digs, 35 aces), senior middle blocker Bailey Brown (172 kills, 34 aces, 31.5 blocks), senior libero Jaden Ezell (44 aces, 363 digs), sophomore middle blocker Karly Weathers (263 kills, 40 aces, 267 digs, 47 blocks), senior RS Raven Chance (231 kills, 42.5 blocks)
Key newcomers: sophomore defensive specialist Delaney Smith, freshman outside hitter Neylee Gray, freshman setter Briley Dover
Key losses: setter Brooke Buttrum, OH Mary Beth Cotton
--
Mars Hill Panthers
Coach: Flori Sweatt
Years at school: 2nd
Last year: lost in regional tournament
Returning starters: MH Lauren Allen, OH Emma Reeves, OH Averee Williamson, setter Emily O’Kelley, Abbey Steadman
Key newcomers: senior setter Kylie Thigpen, senior Erika Mitchell
--
Muscle Shoals Trojans
Coach: Maggie Finley
Years at school: 5
Career record: 141-72
Last year’s record: 35-20, lost in Class 6A state tournament quarterfinals
Returning starters: Kaylie Wright (Career: 524 kills, 165 blocks), Jessica Godsey (Career: 506 assists, 238 digs), Gracie Beth Butler (Career: 106 blocks), Kailey Armstrong (Career: 323 digs, 281 kills)
Key newcomers: junior OH Emma Cobb, junior libero Fallon Craigge
--
Rogers Pirates
Coach: Kitty Beavers
Returning starters: junior OH Callie Danley (164 kills, 53 blocks, 20 aces), senior OH Gloria Pounders (159 kills, 176 digs, 22 blocks, 25 aces), senior MH Gabby Davis (104 kills, 48 blocks), sophomore setter Erin Brown (73 set assists, 45 aces), senior DS Bradi Beavers (29 aces), junior libero Karly Jones (22 aces, 198 digs), junior OH Brooke Jones (22 kills, 9 aces, 5 blocks)
Key newcomers: senior MH Alice Sosso, senior OH/DS Makenna Tucker, junior setter Carmen Adame, junior DS Olivia Roberson, junior OH Macie Butler, sophomore OH Gracie Rogers
Key losses: Three seniors, including top hitter Avery Glover
--
Russellville Golden Tigers
Coach: Whitney Glover
Years at school: 2nd
Last year’s record: 13-30
Returning starters: Briana Ramirez (Career: 1,340 digs), Alivia Clemmons, Lexie Glass (91 blocks, 90 kills last year), Krista Sikes, Callie Palmer
Key newcomers: sophomore setter Leah Rushing, freshman RS/middle Chalea Clemmons, freshman OH Caroline Sparks, junior DS Sophie Moore, junior RS Ally Oliver, junior setter Madalyn Warhurst
Key losses: LS hitter Kaitleen Arzola
--
Tharptown Wildcats
Coach: Tracey Fretwell
Years at school: 7
Career record: 135-140
Last year’s record: 20-21
Returning starters: OH Brooke Daily, MH Adriana Borden, RH Perla Chavez, DS Macy Petree, L Berenice Bahena, OH Bailey Nipper
Key newcomers: senior S Shaylee Wieting, sophomore RH Leslie Staggs, sophomore S Taylor Cameron, sophomore MH Jaiden Gaston
--
Waterloo Cougars
Coach: Tana Robertson
Last year’s record: 13-10, lost in super regionals
Returning starters: Kiara Summerhill (252 kills, 53 aces, 103 blocks), Mollie Wood (102 kills, 57 aces), Hope Crider (117 assists, 52 aces), Savana Caddell (232 digs)
Key newcomers: junior setter Jessica Godwin, junior MH Alani Simmons, senior DS Emma Lbert, sophomore DS Sophie White, freshman libero Hanna Crider
Key losses: OH Bailey Fromhold and setter Hannah Womble
--
Wilson Warriors
Coach: Courtney Michael
Years at school: 1st
Last year’s record: 44-11, lost in first round of Class 4A state tournament
Returning starters: Freya Collier (219 kills, 174 blocks), Sidney Bevis (114 kills, 74 blocks, 31 assists, 60 digs, 23 aces), Heather Irons (176 digs, 15 aces)
Key newcomers: Mikayla Carter, Chaney Peters, Morgan Paradise, Aili Risner
Key losses: Taylor Brown, Emma Nester, Tori Walker, Ashley Wright
Note: Teams not appearing did not return information sheets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.