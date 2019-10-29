KILLEN — The Brooks volleyball season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start.
Historically hot conditions that plagued the region in August and September took a toll on the Lions, whose gym and others in Lauderdale County are not equipped with air conditioning.
During the early weeks of the season, Brooks coach Ryan Roberson said five players had to go get IVs due to heat exhaustion. The biggest blow came when Cameron Lovell suffered heat stroke causing her to miss 25 matches.
“It was just like an imperfect storm,” Roberson said. “We didn’t have any air and the heat was so bad.”
Lovell, who got her 1,000th kill in their semifinal North Super Regional matchup against Central, said that the injuries were difficult to overcome.
”With me being a senior and excited and just wanting us all to play our best, it was hard,” Lovell said. “Coming back was definitely hard, and after I came back and was halfway healthy, we still had some players that were getting sick along the way and getting injured.”
Brooks started its season with a tri-match against Lexington and Florence in which it had nine varsity players and seven junior varsity players. Through the first month and a half, Brooks struggled to win matches with a roster riddled with injuries.
The season finally took a turn for the better Oct. 5 during the Lauderdale County Tournament. Brooks finished as runner-up, and players and Roberson finally had a moment where they realized that everything was going to be OK.
“That day that was a different team,” versatile senior Jordon Tidwell said. “We started to come together and you could tell that everybody was playing hard and strong. I could tell right there that was a turning point for our team.”
The tournament featured a tough field that included Class 4A rivals Central and Wilson, perennial power Lexington, along with Lauderdale County, Rogers and Waterloo.
The Lions finished 4-2 in that tournament to start the beginning of a resurgence.
A win over Danville, a top 5 team, at the North Super Regional, offered proof the Lions won’t be pushovers at this week’s state tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex.
The tournament begins Wednesday and includes Central in the Class 4A field. Lexington qualified in Class 3A, while Phillips will compete in Class 1A.
“The other night against Danville was phenomenal to watch,” Roberson said of the 3-0 sweep in the quarterfinals. “It was very exciting to watch just knowing what these kids have been through this season.”
The Lions are on their best run since 2015 when they beat Saint James 3-1 for the Class 4A title.
Through it all, the faith of the team and support of the fans has been at an all-time high.
“Not many people want to come back to a hot gym especially when it’s cooler outside then it is inside” Roberson said “They came to the area tournament and then the super regional was awesome. I don’t know if we’ve had that many fans since we played in the two state finals games. The kids love looking over there and seeing them.”
Tidwell echoed her coach’s statement by saying that the support has helped build the team’s confidence through the run and thanked the community.
“We really have just had a lot of student support and faculty support,” she said. “It really does build confidence when you see so many wanting to see you play. It really is a great community that we have at Brooks and we appreciate all of them coming out to our games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.