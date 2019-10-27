Three area teams learned their seeding for the upcoming Elite Eight volleyball championships next week in Birmingham, while one team fell short of advancing.
Brooks (Class 4A) and Lexington (3A) will compete at the Elite Eight as No. 2 seeds from the North, while Central (Class 4A) advances as a No. 4 seed.
Muscle Shoals (6A) lost its opening match at the North Super Regional and saw its season come to a close.
Brooks split its two matches, topping Central 3-2 before falling to Jacksonville 3-0 in the regional final.
After losing to Brooks, Central dropped a 3-2 decision to Fairview in the consolation round.
Lexington beat Carbon Hill 3-2 before failing to Geraldine 3-0.
In Brooks’ two matches, Jordon Tidwell led with 32 kills, 28 assists, 29 digs and 10 blocks. Cameron Lovell had 21 kills and 12 digs. She passed the 1,000 digs mark in the win against Central. Also for Brooks, Abby Rainey had 31 assists and 16 digs, while Hannah Beth Myrick added 10 kills and 16 digs. Madeline Anderson had 10 kills and Kamron Hood finished with 37 digs.
For Central (41-27), Brylee Canup led with 28 kills and Kenzie Shinault finished with 22. Laura Lee Keener totaled 45 digs and Ann Margaret Keener had 85 assists.
Central plays Bayside Academy and Brooks takes on LAMP in in the first round of the Class 4A tournament on Wednesday.
Lily Hanback led Lexington (44-13) with 42 kills, while Lila Beth Turner had 36 kills and 6 aces. A.G. White had 12 kills and 4 blocks, while Macy Hanback had 66 assists.
Lexington will play St. Luke’s in the first round at the Elite Eight on Wednesday.
In Class 1A, Phillips will go to the Elite Eight as the No. 4 seed and will play Pleasant Home in the first round.
Cross Country
Rogers' Raleigh Stamps was the top area finisher among the boys and Muscle Shoals' Mary Anna Trimble led the local girls finishers at the Northwest Alabama Championships last Thursday.
Stamps ran 16:49.90 to finish second, 14 seconds behind Steele Joiner of Lawrence County. Carson Graves of Hatton was 14th and Russellville's Levi Gist was 15th.
Trimble finished fourth, 27 seconds off the winning pace set by Yarahy Marcelin of West Morgan, who finished in 19:45.64.
Lauderdale County's Addison Embry finished fifth, Brooks' Mallory Cole was seventh and Rogers' Jaycee Biffle finished eighth. Also in the top 15 were Naydelyn Ramero of Russellviile (13th) and Kasey Ezekiel of Colbert Heights (15th).
