Coach Brad Black does not overstate what went wrong in his team’s most disappointing night of the 2018 season, an upset loss as a No. 1 seed to fourth seed Oneonta in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“You’ve got to play well in all three phases,” Black said. “Now, I think they won two phases and we won one. We couldn’t stop them, and they won the kicking game. They had big plays and we didn’t.”
Brooks has won eight games or more in each of Black’s four years as head coach. Last year was the only time the Lions didn’t win at least one playoff game, though they haven’t been to the semifinals since 2007.
Brooks’ region title was no fluke. The Lions beat Rogers 38-34 but handled the other five region opponents by at least 26 points each. Brooks’ recently graduated seniors excelled not only in football but also other sports.
So what went wrong against Oneonta?
“Last year nobody really led vocally,” Carson Daniel said. “Everybody just led by example. And then at halftime in the Oneonta game, nobody really said anything. Everybody was kind of in shock. It just kept going bad.”
Unprompted, the Lions said this past summer they need to practice well more consistently and hold themselves accountable for what happens.
“Just do your job,” senior lineman Skylar Webb said, “and trust everybody else to do theirs.”
Offense
Brooks has scored at least 400 points in each of Black’s four seasons, and offense has been a strength for the best Brooks teams coached by Black, Jerry Hill and Bob Godsey over the last two decades.
Carson Daniel appears set to take over as quarterback for all-state second-teamer Lake Spurgeon.
“He throws the ball really well. He puts it in place,” running back/receiver Logan Turbyfill said. “From the wideout standpoint, we were inconsistent. We’ve been like that for the past two years. So we’ve got to help him out more this year because Carson is able to throw and he’s able to run just as well as Lake.”
The Lions’ top ball carriers will be Cam Beckwith and Turbyfill, whose older brother Noah was a first-team all-state player last year.
Kobe Warden, Patrick Burke, Cameron Doerflinger and Drake Patterson are among the likeliest wideouts, though Black saw eight kids this summer he thought could play the position. Burke is a Florence transfer.
Defense
Brooks isn’t as known for its defense historically, but Black hopes that might change a bit with more kids on the current team seeing themselves as defensive players first.
It’s a young group, but players like Patterson (safety) and Paden Hodges (inside linebacker) have already left an impression.
“When you ask a kid … ‘What position do you play?’ and the first word out of their mouth is an offensive position, you know that’s what they’re thinking mentally,” Black said. “You ask Drake Patterson, he’s going to say safety. You ask Paden Hodges, he’s going to say linebacker.
“Not that they won’t go play that other side, just like Lake and Noah and those guys played that side of the ball. But the first word out of their mouth is going to be their defensive position. And I think that’s a big turning point for us.”
Black said teams tend to spend 90 percent of their time on physical work, but he thinks the mental approach is probably the most important thing.
“I think that’s one of those things that we’ve been, I don’t want to say missing, because we’ve been all right, decent, on that side of the ball,” he said. “But I’m looking for us to be really, really good on that side of the ball.”
The rest
• Andrew Skipworth and Kirk Miller will share kicking and punting duties.
• Expectations about Brooks vary.
“From the Brooks community, everybody believes in us, but everybody else thinks we don’t have a shot at anything,” Daniel said. “But we think we have a really good shot at doing stuff and so does the community.”
Added Logan Turbyfill: “But when you’re on the football field, we’ve got a very good vibe going between all of us.”
• Seated in a room overlooking the Flowers Hall court as high school basketball teams scrimmaged this summer, Black gestured to the court and said his staff does what those basketball coaches were doing – watch what players can do naturally and figure out how to maximize everyone’s potential.
“That’s what you should do. You just don’t say ‘Well that kid can’t catch. He can’t play.’ Nah, you’ve got to try to bring him along,” Black said.
• Black said since his days as an assistant, he’s told kids above all else not to have regrets.
“Don’t feel like you’ve not done something that you needed to do to get where you need to be to meet your potential,” he said.
