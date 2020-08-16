With three region titles and five winning seasons in Brad Black’s five years in charge, Brooks football is consistently competitive.
But after a six-win 2019 season that was the Lions’ worst in that span and featured their second consecutive first-round playoff loss, Black is not in a bragging mood.
“It’s not good enough,” he said. “What we’ve done is not good enough. And (the players) know that. And that’s what they’re going for.”
“The consistency that’s been there over the last five or six years or whatever it has been, even before that, it’s not good enough for them, it’s not good enough for us, and they’re going to be the ones to change it, I think.”
Brooks lost in the playoffs to St. John Paul II — that school’s only playoff win in eight varsity seasons.
Brooks has gone consecutive years without a playoff win for the first time since 2013 and 2014, right before Black was hired.
“Yeah, 100%. They know. They know last year wasn’t right. They know two years ago wasn’t right,” Black said of his players. “They’re looking at me like ‘What do we do to change it?’ So I’ve told them here’s what we’re going to do to change it.
“If they’re ate up about it enough, then they’re going to fix that.”
Offense
Brooks has had a good offense every year with Black as head coach, scoring at least 400 points each time. It seems no matter who graduates, Brooks finds new players to make the offense go.
“You lose guys every year and people think you aren’t going to be as good as you were with the people that you have, but we have a lot of talent this year,” senior Drake Patterson said.
That is the hope again with sophomore Hunter Himber taking over at quarterback. Lake Spurgeon started for Brooks as a sophomore and excelled for three years, and Brooks hopes Himber can follow that pattern.
Black said Himber is smart, sees the field well, can pass and run and has his teammates’ trust.
“He’s a warrior,” Black said. “He’s a guy that’s going to win every race. He’s not going to let you beat him.
“… Is he going to make mistakes? Is he going to do things wrong? Absolutely. He’s 15 years old. He don’t even have a driver’s license yet. And we’re fixin’ to put him in a varsity football game to lead a football team. But he’s ready to play.”
Said senior receiver Cameron Doerflinger: “He’s the only one I trust to do it.”
Deondre Fields, Jordan Reed and Chandler Ross are the main running backs. Reed started his career at Brooks and was briefly at Florence and Muscle Shoals as well as out of state before returning to Killen.
Elijah Keeton and Paden Hodges will play tight end.
Receiver should again be a strong position even with 1,500-yard receiver Kobe Warden now at UNA. Camryn Williams, a 6-3 West Limestone transfer, will help considerably. Doerflinger and sophomore Remington Medley will also be good options. Black credited Josh Gregg for his work with receivers.
“His position is never going to be the worst one on the field,” Black said. “He’s going to make sure of that.”
Jordan Greene and DJ King are returning starters on the offensive line, a group Black raves about for its work ethic. Manning Peters, Gabe Richardson, Bryson Black and Carson Wheeler will get playing time.
Defense
Former Shoals Christian head coach Patrick Malone is the new defensive coordinator and is tasked with improving a defense that allowed 31.4 points per game last year, Brooks’ worst figure since the winless 1997 season.
To be fair, some of that is likely due to the Lions’ offensive efficiency creating more possessions opponents. Still, Black expects improvement.
“Defense is nothing but effort, so you want to put your 11 best-effort guys on that side of the ball and turn them loose,” Black said. “Don’t let them think, let them react to what happens and go get the ball. That’s all there is to it.
“You don’t have to be super talented to be a great defensive player. You’ve just got to have some guts about you and want to win, and that’s what these guys can do.”
Look for the senior linebacker Hodges to lead the defense, along with Patterson and Doerflinger. Defensive end Ethan Hamner is another player to watch.
“As leaders on defense, we need to make sure that anybody who we think is going to play on Friday night — whether someone gets hurt or they’re just going to go in to play — we’ve got to make sure they know what they’re doing,” Hodges said.
The rest
• Black said key injuries have torpedoed too many promising seasons, and the Lions have tweaked how they stretch in an attempt at injury prevention.
“The better teams we’ve had, when a guy did go down, you never saw it,” he said, meaning people didn’t really notice. “You just kept going.”
• Brooks had some tough moments in the second half of last year, losing to Mars Hill by 19 and seeing a six-game win streak in the West Limestone series come to an end. Chandler Ross didn’t play last year but should help the secondary.
“As a team we want to show that we have some grit and some grind about us no matter what situation and that we’re going to fight,” Ross said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.