TUSCUMBIA — Chandler Patton’s teammates have watched him put up shots day after day. Sometimes, his fellow players are around and other times it’s just him and the shooting machine.
Patton is rarely the highest scorer for Brooks — he only scored three points in the Lions’ 44-43 win against Rogers in the Class 4A, Area 16 tournament on Tuesday — but he has delivered in clutch moments.
Those three he scored? The most important of the game. The Lions trailed by two points with a little more than 30 seconds remaining. Their early lead was relinquished in the second quarter and they trailed by as many as seven in the fourth quarter.
The senior caught Tyler Ashley’s pass at the top of the key and banked it in. Not the prettiest shot by any means, but just as effective.
“I made fun of myself for banking it in,” Patton laughed when asked if his teammates joked about it. “A win’s a win.”
Brooks coach Brian Wright had an important question for Patton before the locker room meeting began.
“I asked him if he called (bank) and he said, ‘It went in didn’t it?’ I know he probably had some adrenaline flowing,” Wright said. “I knew it was long when it left his hand but it was on line.”
Credit to the extra time practicing his shot. Although going off the glass wasn’t quite the plan.
“I can’t even count,” Patton said. “Not banking it in but the amount of times I’ve shot it — practice just makes perfect I guess.”
Draiven Swaner was the only player to finish in double figures for the Lions (13-15). He scored 12. Malachi Davis led Rogers (14-15) with 11 points, while Kadin Harper and Brock Killen each added 10.
Patton had made clutch shots earlier in the season against Lauderdale County and Moore County. So Brooks didn’t mind him having the ball with the season on the line.
“He puts in countless hours in the gym. He’s on the shooting gun every day, all day,” Swaner said. “He’s even working on coming off of screens, fading to the corner. He’s working on it all.”
Patton missed most of his junior year with a torn ACL. When he was cleared to play over the summer, he made sure his senior season would be as successful as possible.
“He comes up clutch for us. But he deserves it. He spends more time than anybody in the gym,” Wright said. “He’s not afraid to take the big shot because he’s put in the work. There’s no telling how many times he’s shot that same shot.
“He may not have banked it in (while practicing), but he’s shot thousands and thousands of shots to get to that moment.”
For Rogers, which hasn’t advanced to a subregional game since 2009, the grim streak continues. This time could be argued as a bit unlucky. But Brooks lost to Rogers in one of their two meetings this season and it didn’t want that feeling again, no matter how it happened.
The Lions face Deshler in the area championship on Friday. Both teams will play a subregional game next week.
“We didn’t want to have that taste of losing to our rival ever again,” Swaner said.
“We wanted two more games at least,” Patton added. “We didn’t want it to end with Rogers obviously.”
• Deshler 73, Central 56: KJ Anderson scored 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter to lead Deshler (24-5). Dadrian Sanders added 17 and CJ Jackson 15.
Mark Glover had 14 points and Jaden Smith 13 to lead Central (13-14).
