HARTSELLE — A slow start cost Brooks on Friday at Hartselle.
Carson Daniel threw a 16-yard screen pass to Kobe Warden, but that was all the offense the Lions managed until halftime, at which point they trailed 35-7.
Camryn Beckwith had a two-yard touchdown run and Caleb Campbell a six-yard touchdown run for Brooks after halftime, and the Lions also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Hartselle coach Bo Culver, meanwhile, won’t have to wait another week to get his first win as leader of the Tigers. After losing by 31 last week to Austin, Culver’s team gave him a victory in his home debut at JP Cain Stadium.
“The atmosphere was exactly as I anticipated,” Culver said. “The crowd was phenomenal. Our student section is as good as I’ve ever seen.”
Hartselle’s response to last week was about as good as it could have been. Hartselle scored touchdowns on five of its first seven possessions in the first half.
Junior quarterback Cal George, who was also making his home debut as the starter, rushed for a 40-yard touchdown and threw an 87-yard touchdown to senior Ian Bodine in the first half. He had 209 yards of total offense as Hartselle led 35-7 after two quarters. Senior running back Brinten Barclay also added three touchdowns and 75 yards rushing in the first half.
“We had a good week of practice, so we felt confident coming in,” George said. “We knew we got those first-game jitters. We were ready to go.”
George was just as effective in the second half, too. He capped off an 80-yard Hartselle drive with a 22-yard rushing touchdown to open the third quarter. The next drive, he found freshman Izayah Fletcher for a 29-yard touchdown to put Hartselle up by 42 points.
He ended up completing 14 of his 21 attempts for 218 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 80 yards and two more scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.