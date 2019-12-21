FLORENCE — After finishing as the runner-up in the TimesDaily Classic in 2018, Loretto's girls came back this season with an emphatic win in the finals on Friday, beating Brooks, 76-37.
The Mustangs were led by tournament MVP Kensey Weathers, who scored 20 points and was a threat in the post, gathering rebounds consistently to help her team gain the advantage.
“It was crazy,” Weathers said of being tournament MVP. “It was perfect (to win). We decided we were going to come back, outdo last year and get the win.”
Head coach Ashley Rutledge’s team stormed out of the gate to take a 44-19 lead by halftime.
The game was never in doubt for the Mustangs and Rutledge was pleased with how her team progressed throughout the course of the tournament.
“(They're) really just competing better, like they can do,” Rutledge said. “They can compete, but they’re starting to do the little things (and) work together.”
Rutledge said her staff preached the importance of getting points in transition, which was on display in the game. The Mustangs ran the break well after forcing Brooks into several turnovers. Guard Karly Weathers was a key to the success as well, scoring 18 points.
Kensey Weathers scored the majority of her points off in the paint by helping her team in the rebounding department. Rutledge described her as a “finesse player” and lauded her ability to be smooth on the court, rather than overly aggressive.
“I want to be more of a consistent player,” Kensey Weathers said on her personal goals going into this season. “Rebounds, putbacks, simple things like that.”
Brooks coach Jacob Fowler said the message to his team after the game centered around how the Lions got better playing throughout the tournament. Brooks reached the finals for the first time ever.
Although the end result wasn’t what Fowler and his team wanted, he thinks it helped them as they go forward in the season.
“Extremely proud of our girls and the work they put in and the strides they’ve made so far in the year,” Fowler said. “You look at the game and the opponent we played tonight, we won’t see anybody like that in our area. Games like tonight definitely helped us.”
Brooks was led by guard Chloe Patterson, a sophomore, who led the Lions with 14 points. It was a follow-up to her big night Thursday in a win over Red Bay, when she had 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
Patterson, along with her teammate Erin McDaniel (eight points against Loretto), was named to the all-tournament team.
Fowler called Patterson a dynamic player and praised her ability to act as a third coach on the floor, ensuring her team is in the right spot offensively and defensively during games.
“She’s really grown up over the last couple weeks and turned into that team leader that I hoped she would,” Fowler said.
As for the tournament champions, Loretto likely has another opportunity to make noise in the state playoffs in Tennessee. The Mustangs were state runner-ups last season and Rutledge thinks winning these types of tournaments will help her team.
As a coach, Rutledge is always looking for ways for her team to improve. Friday, however, the Mustangs enjoyed bringing home the hardware.
“Of course we still have some areas that we’ve got to improve on. Defense is one of them,” Rutledge said. “But, I was very pleased with how we played tonight.”
Loretto's Karly Weathers and Mimi McBee joined Kensey Weathers on the all-tournament team. Others on the team were Mars Hill's Erika Mitchell and Neely Johns, Red Bay's Destiny McCollister and Wilson's Sidney Bevis.
