Another week, more winning streaks snapped.
The state's second-longest regular-season win streak went by the wayside Friday when Ohatchee lost in overtime to Walter Wellborn.
The Indians had won 22 straight regular-season games, last losing — in the regular season — to Piedmont in October 2017.
Fyffe has won 50 straight regular-season games and 32 straight overall games, both the longest streaks in the state.
The second-longest streaks are now Gordo (20 regular-season wins) and Central-Clay County (12 overall wins).
Douglas snapped a lengthy skid with Friday's Class 5A, Region 7 win over Sardis. The Eagles had lost 28 straight region games since a 2015 win over Boaz.
Douglas' 28-game region losing streak was tied for third longest in the state. Brindlee Mountain (45 games), Barbour County (40) and Asbury (29) lead in that category.
Complete statewide standings, through Week 3, are available in a PDF form to the left.
MORE: Muscle Shoals starts fast, holds off Decatur
MORE: Russellville forces 7 turnovers, blanks Mae Jemison
MORE: Brooks makes stop on late 2-point conversion to beat Rogers
MORE: Big returns: Ingram's late defensive play helps send Central past Wilson
MORE: McDaniel, Higgins help Mars Hill scold Sheffield
MORE: Florence can't hang on at Austin
MORE: High school football roundup: Colbert Heights dominates Danville
MORE: Week 3: Alabama high school football standings
MORE: Week 3: Alabama high school football statewide scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.