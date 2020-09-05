F200906 muscle shoals football
Muscle Shoals’ Danny Self (43) brings down Decatur’s Charles Taylor (21) during their game on Friday at James F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

Another week, more winning streaks snapped.

The state's second-longest regular-season win streak went by the wayside Friday when Ohatchee lost in overtime to Walter Wellborn.

The Indians had won 22 straight regular-season games, last losing — in the regular season — to Piedmont in October 2017.

Fyffe has won 50 straight regular-season games and 32 straight overall games, both the longest streaks in the state.

The second-longest streaks are now Gordo (20 regular-season wins) and Central-Clay County (12 overall wins).

Douglas snapped a lengthy skid with Friday's Class 5A, Region 7 win over Sardis. The Eagles had lost 28 straight region games since a 2015 win over Boaz.

Douglas' 28-game region losing streak was tied for third longest in the state. Brindlee Mountain (45 games), Barbour County (40) and Asbury (29) lead in that category.

Complete statewide standings, through Week 3, are available in a PDF form to the left.

