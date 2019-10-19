KILLEN — West Limestone trailed by 10 points at halftime, but scored twice in the third quarter and shut down Brooks to claim a 28-24 win in Class 4A, Region 8 play Friday night.
Brooks (4-4, 3-2) racked up 320 yards in the first half, but West Limestone (5-3, 3-2) held the Lions to 151 yards and no points in the second half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” West Limestone head coach Shelby Davis said. “Our coaches did a great job with that. We challenged our guys to step up in the second half, and they did.”
“We just made too many mistakes,” Brooks head coach Brad Black said. “We’ve got to get better on defense. Coach Davis does a great job, and they made some big plays.”
The Lions started fast. They took the opening drive 77 yards and scored on an 11-yard pass from Carson Daniel to Kobe Warden. Daniel’s 2-point run gave Brooks an early 8-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, the Lions went ahead 16-0 on a 4-yard Daniel run and Drake Patterson's 2-point conversion. The bulk of that drive came on a 67-yard pass from Daniel to Cameron Doerflinger.
The Wildcats then put together a 12-play, 56-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard Brett Beckworth score to make it 16-7.
Daniel hit Warden in stride in the end zone for a 27-yard score with a little over a minute to play first half to give the Lions a 24-7 lead.
West Limestone answered on the next play from scrimmage when Christian Adams threw a short pass to Tyree Hilaire that he turned into a 57-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 24-14.
West Limestone’s River Helms returned the opening kickoff of the second half 57 yards and a few plays later, Dakota Jefferson’s 2-yard touchdown run pulled the Wildcats within 24-21..
Brooks’ following drive stalled on the 27. The Wildcats then went 73 yards in six plays. Adams threw a 14-yard score to Helms to the Wildcats their first lead at 28-24 with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter.
Brooks was forced to punt on its next possession, and West Limestone took over on its 35 with 13 seconds to play in the third quarter.
The Wildcats then ran the ball 14 consecutive times, gaining 55 yards and ultimately turning the ball over on downs at the 10, but taking 7:56 off of the game clock.
“That was our plan for the whole game,” Davis said. “Run the ball and keep it away from them. If you can control the ball, you can win the game.”
Brooks had one final opportunity to score, and converted two fourth-down plays to get to a first down on the Wildcats’ 20 with 19 seconds play. Two incomplete passes and a forced fumble and recovery by David Hobson as time expired clinched the game for West Limestone.
Warden finished with 17 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Doerflinger had seven receptions for 128 yards. Daniel was 29-of-42 passing for 342 yards.
Jefferson had 104 rushing yards on 20 carries for the Wildcats.
