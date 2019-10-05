MOULTON — No. 5 Russellville survived its biggest Class 5A, Region 7 test of the season, scoring 20 unanswered points to remain undefeated with a 22-14 win over Lawrence County Friday night.
Boots McCulloch scored one touchdown and Jacob Bishop ran for two more as the Golden Tigers (6-0, 3-0) overcame a sloppy first half in which they fell behind 14-2.
Cameron Gholston’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Lawrence County an early 7-0 lead.
After a bad snap went out of the end zone for a safety that cut the lead to 7-2, Lawrence County struck with a big play when Ty Hutto found Garrett Lee with a 90-yard touchdown pass.
Russellville scored twice in the final 2:51 of the half to take a 15-14 lead. McCulloch, who finished with 121 yards, scored on a 3-yard run that trimmed the deficit to 14-9. After Lawrence County shanked a punt, Bishop scored on a 3-yard run to give Russellville the lead.
There were seven turnovers in the first half — four by Lawrence County and three by Russellville.
Russellville stopped a fake punt late in the third quarter and turned it into an insurance touchdown when Bishop ran 5 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Lawrence County threatened twice the rest of the way, but had an incompletion in the end zone on one possession and Jamaal Hubbard picked off Hutto in the end zone with 43 seconds to play.
--
Central 48, Elkmont 13
ELKMONT — A five-touchdown performance by Daltaon Hanback propelled Central past Elkmont.
The senior rushed 10 times for 196 yards and four scores and added a 65-yard touchdown reception as the Wildcats won for the second straight week.
Hanback’s touchdown catch from Payton Palmer gave Central a 6-0 lead with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter. Elkmont responded with a touchdown drive to briefly tie the score at 6 before the Wildcats scored 42 unanswered points to break the game open.
A 55-yard touchdown run by Jamal Ingram gave Central the lead for good. A 2-point conversion made the score 14-6 with 10 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Hanback had scoring runs of 18, 45 and 49 yards as the Wildcats pulled away. Palmer added a 13-yard touchdown run of his own and Central took a 41-6 lead into the half.
Hanback scored from 19 yards out midway through the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 48-6 lead. The Red Devils added a 10-yard touchdown with 8:20 remaining in the game.
Central finished with 486 yards of total offense, including 398 yards on the ground. Ingram finished with 94 rushing yards on seven carries.
--
Haleyville 15, Curry 6
Ty Black rushed for 105 yards and Haleyville’s defense held Curry to a single third-quarter score to break a two-game losing streak and even its record at 3-3 on the year.
The Lions scoring on the game’s opening drive, marching 33 yards in five plays. A 2-yard run by quarterback Eli Musso capped the drive and a 2-point conversion made the score 8-0 at the 9:42 mark in the first quarter.
Curry cut into the lead with 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter. A 9-yard touchdown pass followed by a failed conversion attempted made left the score at 8-6 at the half.
Haleyville used a nine-play, 87-yard drive to close out the third quarter. Black found the end zone from 10 yards out to give the Lions a 15-6 lead with 1:17 remaining in the period.
--
West Limestone 45, Wilson 12
FLORENCE — West Limestone rolled to a 31-0 halftime lead and dealt Wilson its fourth straight loss.
Carson Terry scored on a 30-yard pop pass and Tanner Melton carried it in from 4 yards out for the Warriors’ two scores.
“They were just stronger than us,” head coach Matt Poarch said. “We fought hard, but they were just stronger than us across the board. It’s something we’ve got to improve.”
West Limestone advanced to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Class 4A, Region 8. Wilson is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.