Central may have heavily relied on a few players, at least offensively, in 2019, but head coach Heath Wood said the Wildcats will need a group effort for success in 2020.
The Wildcats, who finished 3-8 and lost in the first round of the 4A state playoffs took a hit with a big senior class graduating, including top rusher Dalton Hanback and quarterback Payton Palmer.
In that regard, Wood said his team will need to corral together to produce offensively and lock down defensively in order to be successful in a tough region.
“It's going to be a team effort to get things done,” Wood said. “That kind of excites me, we’re not leaning on one person or two people. To do the whole thing, it's going to be all of us together. I like that.”
Offense
Central has only 10 returning players who either started or played a major role on both sides of the ball.
For all intents and purposes, the Wildcats are hoping for underclassmen to step up and fill holes that are open.
Up front, KaJuan Wilson is the only returning offensive lineman. He’s recovering from offseason ACL surgery but said he should be good to go this year.
“I’m just ready to get back,” Wilson said.
Offensively, the Wildcats had the luxury of Hanback, who had 2,000 all-purpose yards and 26 total touchdowns in 2019.
Wood realizes it might be different this year.
“For four years, he's come up with big plays for us. Those long runs,” Wood said. “We’re going to be working to get first downs this year. We’ll take what we can get after that. It’ll take everybody doing their job.”
Defense
The strength of the Central defense will be at linebacker.
Seniors Walker Challender, Alex Fisher and Aiden Perkins, who led the team in tackles in 2019, are all expected to lead defensively. Senior Steven Isbell and junior John-Paul Spillers are returning on the defensive line.
“I think our front is going to be really good this year,” Fisher said. “I’ve got faith in us. I think if we take it how we should, and be the leaders that we should be, then we should be all right.”
Carson Brewer, who Wood said put on weight over the offseason, can either play outside linebacker or in the secondary and is expected to do good things this season.
Although the linebackers are expected to be the strength, Challender pointed out the talent of the defensive line, as well.
“They were really good last year,” Challender said. “They did their jobs, they knew what they were doing, they got a good build on them, they're really strong. We’re excited about them coming back because they're going to be a good asset.”
The rest
• Before Central can worry about the playoffs, Wood wants to focus on getting there.
The topic is brought up often around the staff and the players, but this season, the Wildcats want to break it down into smaller pieces.
“Right now, it's Colbert Heights,” Challender said, focusing on the first game.
Wood doesn’t want his players to simply think about the playoffs but actually realize they are a playoff team. That doesn’t, however, come without the work.
“Even with the challenges ahead of us, I feel like, if we put in the work, we’ll have our chances,” Wood said. “But, getting there is the first thing.”
With a younger team, the seniors realize it’s up to them to make sure everyone on the team is on the same page.
“(And) I feel like they're in it,” Challender said. “I feel like if they keep buying in like they are, we have a shot.”
• Wood, in nine years, has taken Central to the playoffs seven times.
