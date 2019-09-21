CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Dalton Hanback scored six touchdowns Friday night, and Central needed each one to get its first win of the season.
Hanback’s final touchdown was an 80-yard sprint around the left side, to give Central a 42-37 lead in a game it trailed 22-6 in the second quarter.
In a game in which the teams swapped the last five touchdowns back-and-forth in the second half and 79 total points were scored, it came down to a defensive stop with 2:50 to play. With West Limestone facing fourth down at midfield, J.T. Spillers pressured Christian Adams and Ayden Perkins came up with the game-clinching tackle.
“I’m so proud of the way the team fought back,” Central coach Heath Wood said. “It’s a big region win for us. We had a great week of preparation.”
Hanback finished with 248 yards on 21 carries. In addition to his game-winning run, he scored on runs of 8, 29, 11, 4 and 1 yards. He also ran for a pair of 2-point conversions and caught a conversion pass.
Central (1-4, 1-2) trailed 22-6 in the second quarter after Adams tossed a 61-yard TD pass to River Helms, Dakota Jefferson scored on a 2-yard run and Tanner Williams returned a fumble 50 yards for a score.
But Hanback ran 29 yards for a touchdown and added an 11-yard score after Carson Brewer intercepted a pass as Central pulled even at 22 at halftime.
Central’s first lead came on Hanback’s 4-yard run in the third quarter. His 2-point conversion made it 30-22. His 1-yard TD run made it 36-30, but Jefferson answered for West Limestone, with the extra point giving the Wildcats a 37-36 lead.
That set the stage for Hanback’s final score and longest run of the night.
