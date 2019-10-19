CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Dalton Hanback put together another highlight reel performance and Central took a major step toward the postseason by shutting out Wilson 36-0 in Class 4A, Region 8 action.
Hanback weaved his way to 224 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns for Central (3-5, 3-2) to set up a win-and-get-in matchup next week with Rogers.
“It’s a big region win for the team, the seniors, the school and the community,” Central head coach Heath Wood said. “I am extremely proud of the way these boys have hung in here and played even though they’ve had to go through some adversity.”
Hanback scored on runs of 6 and 39 yards and converted a 2-point conversion to make it 14-0 after one quarter.
Wilson (2-6, 2-4) threatened in the first half, but two drives ended with turnovers deep in Central territory.
Hanback tacked on his third score, a 61-yard run, with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter and Payton Palmer converted the 2-point conversion to push the lead to 22. Palmer then capped the Wildcats’ next drive with a 27-yard TD run and Hanback punched in the conversion to close the third quarter with Central out front 30-0.
Komarie Wilson scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Central outgained Wilson 437 to 234 in total yardage. The Wildcats ran 41 times for 401 yards. Palmer was 2 of 5 passing for 36 yards and an interception.
