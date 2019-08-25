CENTRAL HEIGHTS — An opening week matchup between two of the TimesDaily’s preseason top-10 teams lived up to the billing on Friday night.
When it was over, Colbert County edged Central 34-28 in a back-and-forth game. The Indians had a strong team effort with 452 total yards, including an impressive debut by transfer quarterback Slade Berryman, who threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns.
Central senior running back Dalton Hanback had a terrific night of his own, finishing with 323 rushing yards, three scores, and a slew of breathtaking runs. His TD runs covered 1, 74 and 19 yards.
The game stayed mainly a one-possession game throughout and it came down to a tense final drive to determine the winner.
“What a week zero game to start it off,” Colbert County Brett Mask said. “If every game is like that, I may have a heart attack by the time I’m 35.”
Mask’s worries began when the third quarter came to a close. Central quarterback Payton Palmer stepped up in the pocket on a 3rd-and-36 and uncorked a deep pass to Chris Willard that gained 63 yards. Hanback followed with a 17-yard run to set up Komarie Wilson’s 1-yard run. Palmer’s 2-point conversion dive brought Central to within 34-28 with 11:55 to play.
Although it was the final score, it wasn’t the last of the action. The teams traded fumbles and Berryman’s only miscue, an interception, set up Central’s last chance to win.
Marshall White’s interception and two fourth-down conversions put Central at Colbert County’s 10-yard line with 2.8 seconds to play. On the final snap, Palmer tried to find White but it was incomplete.
“For us to go on the road and not quit when bad things happen, I cannot say enough about our team,” Mask said.
Berryman — playing in his first game for the Indians after transferring from Hatton — finished 10 for 15 for 270 yards, four touchdowns and the lone interception.
“Heck of a first game,” Berryman said. “The receivers and I spent a lot of time in the offseason together, countless hours. Two of the scores they did all the work. Credit to them, they are really athletic and make plays.”
Jaylen Butler two catches were enough to lead the game with 129 receiving yards. His catches of 64 and 65 yards each went for toucdowns. Tee Carter had three catches, 93 receiving yards, one touchdown, one tackle, and a 34-yard fumble recovery.
His score was a 66-yard scamper on a screen play on Colbert County’s second play. Ethan Smith tallied 101 rushing yards by halftime and finished with 164 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown.
Cannon Berryman — freshman brother of the quarterback — aided with an interception. Ayden Perkins led the winning side with six tackles and one for loss.
Hanback’s performance came on 28 rushes, 13 of which went for 10 yards or more yards. Komarie Wilson scored the other Wildcats’ touchdown.
A pair of Central defenders also showed well. Juniors Ayden Perkins had eight tackles, three for loss, while Edward Fisher had three tackles, one for loss, and the key forced fumble which gave the Wildcats’ a shot at victory.
Palmer was 5 of 15 for 131 yards and one interception.
