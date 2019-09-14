TUSCUMBIA — Deshler rode its running game, made plays on defense and overcame a number of penalties to defeat Central 40-20, winning its second game in a row..
The Tigers (2-2, 2-0) were led offensively by running back Bryan Hogan, who finished with 9 carries, 208 yards and 4 touchdowns. Fullback Colton Patton added 7 carries for 67 yards and 2 catches for 51 yards. Deshler finished with 284 yards on the ground and controlled the time of possession late to preserve the victory.
“We've got a couple good backs,” Deshler head coach Randall Martin said. “Our offensive line is doing a really good job. You’ve got to give those guys credit, when you’re able to run the ball it all starts up front.”
Defensively, the Tigers forced two turnovers and made some fourth-down stops to swing the momentum in their favor. In the first quarter, Central (0-4, 0-2) drove down the field, led by running back Dalton Hanback and quarterback Peyton Palmer. When the Wildcats reached the red zone, Palmer threw a pass that was tipped and intercepted by Deshler’s Teondre Goodloe.
Central found ways to gain momentum on the ground. Hanback carried 14 times for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns. But turnovers hurt the Wildcats again in the second half, as Palmer threw a second interception that allowed Deshler to get the ball back and initiate another long scoring drive thanks to its running game.
“Just really proud of the defense, they were able to step up in some key situations tonight,” Martin said. “Central’s got an offense, they’ve got some playmakers … (but we) made some big plays.”
Despite its offensive production, Deshler amassed 105 yards in penalties. Kickoffs went out of bounds, players lined up offsides. jumped before the snap and there were some unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after big plays.
Martin is happy with the win, but he walked off the field Friday knowing those types of things need to be cleaned up.
“We’ve got to be more disciplined,” Martin said. “If we want to be the type of football team that we can be, that has to stop.”
Martin said his team needs to build off what they did well and fix the mistakes before heading to Wilson to take on the Warriors next Friday.
“I’m proud of how far we’ve come, but we’ve got a long way to go in order to be the type of team we want to be,” Martin said.
