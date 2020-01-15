Na’Kya Weakley scored 14 points, Kennedi Hawkins added 12 and Florence knocked off Austin 42-36 in a Class 7A, Area 8 game Tuesday night in Decatur.
Saniyah Ingram added six points and Hannah Thomas five for Florence (14-6, 2-1), which ended Austin’s 11-game win streak.
Wesley scored 12 points for the Black Bears (19-4, 1-2).
• Mars Hill 58, Central 50: Riley Vaughn led four Panthers in double figures with 16 points as Mars Hill knocked off Central to improve to 16-6.
Kylie Thigpen scored 15 points and Erika Mitchell and Neely Johns each had 12 for Mars Hill, which trailed 30-28 at the half.
Laura Lee Keener totaled 16 points for Central. Bryndall Mitchell contributed 14 and Ann Margaret Keener had 11.
Lauderdale County 47, Westminster Christian 32: Lauderdale County took control in the third quarter on the way to a win over Westminster Christian.
The Tigers (19-4) led only 21-18 at halftime but outscored Westminster 13-6 in the third quarter to open a 10-point lead.
Ruthie Smith led Lauderdale County with 14 points, Sydney Maner added 11.
• Waterloo 46, Colbert Heights 34: Alani Simmons scored 18 points and Kiara Summerhill 14 as Waterloo knocked off Colbert Heights.
The Cougars (8-12) trailed by one at halftime and outscored Colbert Heights 16-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Ally Fuller scored 14 points and Asya Williams 11 for the Wildcats (9-9).
• Lexington 43, Clements 25: Emma Allen had 12 points and Sydney James chipped in 10 as Lexington toppled Clements.
Six other Bears scored as Lexington improved to 4-1 in Class 3A, Area 16 games.
• Cold Springs 61, Phillips 48: Alli Temple had 17 points and 10 rebounds but Phillips couldn’t keep up with one of the state’s top Class 2A teams.
Gracie Hallman had 15 points for the Bears (11-8), who trailed 31-24 at halftime.
Elizabeth Hill scored 37 points for Cold Springs (20-2), which has won 15 games in a row. Neely Ellison added 11 and Toni West 10.
• Jasper 35, Haleyville 24: A slow start for Haleyville cost the Lions in a loss to Jasper.
Jasper’s Idaysia Mercer scored 14 points, and that helped the Vikings survive a scoreless fourth quarter.
Haleyville outscored Jasper 8-0 in the final period but put itself behind by not making a first-quarter field goal. Catie Aldridge scored eight points for the Lions and Ana Aaron had seven.
• Hamilton 53, Russellville 39: A.G. Frost and Paisley Sorrells combined for 32 points to lead Hamilton past Russellville.
Sorrells and Frost each scored 16 points in the win for the Aggies (11-10). Mia Hollingsworth added 11.
Madison Murray led Russellville (4-15) with 15 points. Lexi Glass added 10 points.
Hamilton led 23-20 at the half.
• Covenant Christian 57, Cherokee 19: Ashley Gann led Covenant Christian with a double-double as they defeated Cherokee.
Gann finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Madelyn Scott came close to the feat having finished with 14 points and eight assists while Delany Johnson added 11 points.
Raven Qualls led Cherokee with five points.
• Deshler 56, Wilson 41: A balanced scoring attack helped Deshler pull away from Wilson in a Class 4A, Area 16 win.
Shamari Thirlkill scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter. She also had nine rebounds and four assists.
Akilah Crook added 11, Chloe Siegel finished with 10 and Destiny Sanford added all seven of her points during the third quarter.
Kate Wilson led Wilson with 10 points.
• Collinwood 54, Wayne County 51: Kristen Retherford and Anna Whitehead helped fuel a Collinwood comeback over Wayne County (9-5, 1-2).
Retherford finished with 16 points while Whitehead finished with 12.
Sophomore Michala Gallian led with 17 and freshman Lauren Bryant had 15 points after entering the game in the second half.
• Colbert County 46, Tanner 36: Colbert County (3-17, 2-4) used a slight 25-21 halftime advantage over Tanner to help secure its win.
Acie Jones had 18 points, Treasure Nalls ended with 13 and Keeara Ricks finished with 12 to lead Colbert County. Colbert County held Tanner to four points in the third quarter.
Keyera Jeans and Miracle Scott both had 12 points for Tanner.
