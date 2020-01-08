Rayleigh Guin scored 14 points for Vina (15-3,4-1) during the fourth quarter of a comeback win against area opponent Hackleburg, 58-52 on Tuesday
Vina entered the quarter down 36-33. Guin started the game in a different role coming off the bench following an injury. She finished the night with 28 points.
Sara Scott also came up key for Vina in the fourth making several key baskets helping her finish with 12 points and contributing to the 25-16 scoring advantage during the quarter.
Alexis McCarley and Anna Rivera scored 17 points for Hackleburg.
Bob Jones 47, Florence 41: Florence opened with a 9-0 run and didn’t trail until there was 4:03 left in the game, but a difficult fourth quarter cost the Falcons in a 47-41 loss to Bob Jones.
Ahead 33-29 after three quarters, the Falcons were 6-for-12 at the foul line in the final period and made only one field goal – a basket in the lane by Kennedi Hawkins with 35 seconds left. Bob Jones outscored Florence 18-8 in the fourth quarter.
Hawkins had 19 points for Florence and Nakya Weakley scored 11.
Daigeona Guinn scored 14 points for Bob Jones and Kamryn Knight added 10.
• Rogers 56, Central 43: Three players reached double figures for Rogers (15-4, 5-0) during its win over Central.
Sheyenne Hankins scored a game-high 18 points. Madie Krieger contributed 16 points and Gloria Pounders finished the game with 12 points.
Bryndall Mitchell and Taylor Fowlkes both scored 13 points for Central.
• Deshler 63, Russellville 32: Katie Brooke Clemmons scored 19 points and Chloe Siegel had 17 for Deshler (11-8) in a win over Russellville.
Madison Murray was the leading scorer for Russellville with 11.
The Tigers led 37-24 at the half.
• Lauderdale County 48, Wilson 31: Hannah Tate scored 22 points for Lauderdale County (16-4, 3-0) to lead the Tigers over Wilson.
Lauderdale County led 27-23 at the half and played good defense in the half court to hold the Warriors to only eight second-half points.
Sydney Maner added 11 points for the Tigers while the leading scorer for Wilson was Karlee Liverett with 11.
• Lexington 40, Colbert County 21: Audrey Stults scored 13 points and Sydney James had 12 in the win for the Bears.
• Shoals Christian 43, Waterloo 36: Sarah Davis, a seventh-grader for Shoals Christian, scored 15 points to lead the Flame (6-14, 2-3) in a win over Waterloo.
Waterloo led 20-19 at the half, but Shoals Christian outscored the Cougars 24-16 in the second half and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Meleah Turner added 11 points and Ella Ross Edwards finished with 11. Alani Simmons was the leading scorer for Waterloo with 14.
• Phil Campbell 60, Fayette County 19: Olivia Taylor had 16 points as the Bobcats coasted past Fayette County.
Kallie Allen scored 11 points and Caitlynn Mills added 10 for Phil Campbell.
• Wayne County 63, Frank Hughes 18: Lauren Bryant led Wayne County with 11 points in a win over Frank Hughes on Tuesday.
Kelley Baugus added 11 points and the leading scorer for Frank Hughes was Jayden Surratt with six.
Wayne County led 32-10 at the half.
• Loretto 66, Collinwood 41: Karly Weathers and Mimi McBee combined for 43 of Loretto’s 66 points in a win over Colinwood.
Weathers finished with 23 points while McBee ended with 20 points. Kensey Weathers also added in eight points.
Anna Whitehead led Collinwood with 13 points.
