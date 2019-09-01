CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Haleyville bounced back after allowing two early scores and closed with 25 unanswered points to knock off Central 33-18.
It’s the first win for new head coach Chris Musso at Haleyville. “The team played a little sporadic tonight because they’re young, but they played with a lot of heart and determination.” Musso said.
Camden Smith capped Haleyville’s opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Smith also carried in the 2-point conversion to put the Lions out from 8-0.
Central (0-2) answered on its first offensive play when senior Dalton Hanback broke free for an 88-yard touchdown. Jamal Ingram added a 2-point conversion. The Wildcats struck again on their next possession going 90 yards on 14 plays. Peyton Palmer found Hanback for a 12-yard touchdown pass to give Central its only lead at 16-8. Haleyville receiver Matthew Coleman hauled in a tipped pass from Eli Musso for a 9-yard score to send it to halftime tied at 16.
Christian Chambers scored on a 20-yard run. Nick Whitman added a 25-yard TD run and Jacob Lolley was good on a 32-yard field as Haleyville blanked Central 17-0 in the second half.
The Lions posted 361 total yards and 17 first downs. Chambers led Haleyville (1-1) with 79 yards on 8 carries, while Smith ran 12 times for 45 yards. Musso was 5 of 12 passing for 57 yards.
Central had 289 total yards with 186 yards rushing from Hanback and 86 passing from Palmer.
