Boys
Dalton Hanback
Central
Hanback ran for all six of Central's touchdowns in a 42-37 win over West Limestone. Coach Heath Wood said the senior's work ethic contributed heavily to Hanback's success as a fourth-year starter. "He's not a guy that comes out there just trying to get through practice," Wood said. "He comes to practice to get better every day."
Girls
Kenzie Shinault
Central
Shinault led the Wildcats to a 3-2 win over Wilson last week with 19 kills and five blocks. She also had 19 kills in a pair of matches – victories over Rogers and Lexington – during the week. A middle blocker, Shinault finished the 2018 season with 222 kills and 60 blocks. The senior has also played basketball for Central.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Russellville’s Jacob Bishop and Waterloo’s Junior Summerhill. Girls: Waterloo’s Kiara Summerhill and Belgreen’s Ansley Tate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.