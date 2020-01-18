200117 Central vs Wilson Girls 6
Chaney Peters of Wilson High School drives toward the goal while Kenzie Shinault defends for Central during Friday night's game at Central. [PATRICK HOOD/TimesDaily]

Boys

Red Bay 74, Tharptown 51

RED BAY (74)

Allison 3, Wright 5, Bays 4, Vinson 9, T. Hamilton 6, Jackson 3, Burks 2, A. Hamilton 8, Braden Ray 22, Kennedy 5, Shewbart 7

THARPTOWN (51)

Nolen 18, Garcia 15, Simmons 4, Valdez 2, Gomez 3, Lopez 8

Halftime: Red Bay 36, Tharptown 19

Records: Red Bay (14-7, 5-0)

--

Covenant Christian 73, Waterloo 36

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (73)

T. Griffin 23, Z. Griffin 14, Livingston 12, Glover 10, Vess 5, Alexander 4, Richardson 3, McNatt 2

WATERLOO (36)

Parker 21, Wood 6, Godwin 4, Scott 3, Chaney 1, Hester 1

Halftime: Covenant Christian 38, Waterloo 21

Records: Covenant Christian (18-1, 8-0)

--

Perry County 73, Wayne County 55

PERRY COUNTY (73)

Dudley 22, Brown 19, Tatum 17, Matthew 2, Bradford 2, Donaldson 7

WAYNE COUNTY (55)

Baugus 29, Moser 12, Butler 2, Goss 2, Kelley 4, Camfield 3, Cruz 3

Halftime: Wayne County 31, Perry County 28

Records: Wayne County (3-13, 0-4)

--

West Point 69, Russellville 61

WEST POINT (69)

Bowers 19, Cleghorn 16, Wheeler 15, Cochran 10, Selby 1, Thompson 1

RUSSELLVILLE (61)

Scott 24, Bishop 14, Dyas 14, Gist 7, McCulloch 2

Halftime: Russellville 35, West Point 34

Records: Russellville (9-10)

--

Frank Hughes 69, Collinwood 67

FRANK HUGHES (69)

Hunt 23, Alley 19, AJ Potts 8, Davis 6, Kiddy 4, Adien Potts 4, Shamer 2

COLLINWOOD (67)

J. Thompson 19, Hollis 13, Chastain 12, T. Thompson 9, Scott 8, Ward 2, Smith 1

Halftime: Frank Hughes 33, Collinwood 16

Records: N/A

--

Haleyville 60, Cordova 31

HALEYVILLE (60)

Blanton 15, Gilbert 13, Long 11, Dye 5, Tollison 5, Yarbrough 5, Barry 2, Lambert 2, West 2

CORDOVA (31)

Lopez 8, Headrick 5, Hendrix 4, Johnson 4, Howell 4, Allen 3, Sides 2, Sims 1

Halftime: Haleyville 32, Cordova 9

Records: Haleyville (7-14, 5-0)

--

Bob Jones 69, Florence 58

FLORENCE (58)

Beckwith 20, Burge 10, Webster 12, Lee 7, joplin 5, Watson 4, Champagne 1.

BOB JONES (69)

Porter 9, Coleman 19, Myers 20, House 6, Montgomery 14.

Halftime: Florence 28, Bob Jones 27

Records: Bob Jones 18-7; Florence 13-6

--

Central 68, Wilson 52

WILSON (52)

Buerhaus 2, Leahy 2, Cagle 13, Hetrick 2, Silva 4, Parrish 23, Flippo 6.

CENTRAL (68)

Hanback 5, Hall 14, Palmer 17, McCay 7, Brewer 14, Glover 10, Brown 1.

Halftime: Central 34, Wilson 19

Records: Central 7-13; Wilson n/a

--

Girls

Covenant Christian 56, Waterloo 40

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (56)

Livingston 2, Milligan 9, Johnson 23, James 13, Gann 20

WATERLOO (40)

Sisk 2, Peralta 7, Bond 1, McFall 4, Cooper 2, Scott 3, Summerhill 8, Alani Simmons 13

Halftime: Covenant Christian 22, Waterloo 14

Records: Covenant Christian (12-5, 6-2)

--

Lauderdale County 55, Lexington 48

LAUDERDALE COUNTY (55)

Smith 20, Tate 16, Belew 11, Putman 5, Adams 2, Maner 1

LEXINGTON (48)

James 17, Turner 12, Allen 9, Stults 4, M. Hanback 3, Grossheim 1, L. Hanback 1

Halftime: Lauderdale County 24, Brilliant 15

Records: Lauderdale County (20-4, 6-0), Lexington (12-6, 4-2)

--

Shoals Christian 49, Brilliant 39

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (49)

Edwards 13, Davis 14, Turner 8, Cole 8, Owens 4, Rutledge 2

BRILLIANT (39)

Handley 15, Humphries 10, Barton 6, Barnett 6, Beasley 2

Halftime: Shoals Christian 24, Brilliant 15

Records: Shoals Christian (8-15, 3-4)

--

Mars Hill 74, Westminster Christian 22

Mars Hill (74)

Vaughn 9, Mitchell 14, Bowerman 2, Johns 28, Killen 2, Thigpen 3, Wright 2, Howton 4, O’Kelley 6, Allen 4

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN (22)

Wilkerson 3, Deerman 8, Plott 6, Tinsley 3, Kelly 2

Halftime: Mars Hill 37, Westminster Christian 11

Records: Mars Hill (18-6, 8-0)

--

Perry County 57, Wayne County 56

PERRY COUNTY (57)

Bryant 22, Tatum 11, Klase 2, W. Coscill 8, Monroe 8, Coscill 4, Whitt 2

WAYNE COUNTY (56)

Gallian 15, McClain 13, Bryant 12, Baugus 8, Camfield 4, Lee 4

Halftime: Wayne County 25, Perry County 23

Records: Wayne County (9-6, 1-3)

--

Lauderdale County 66, Lexington 55

LAUDERDALE COUNTY (66)

McIntyre 5, Smith 22, Shanes 12, Stanfield 4, Mitchell 7, Grisham 2, Romine 9, Fuqua 5

LEXINGTON (55)

Green 11, West 10, Martin 8, Wisement 2, Gray 9, Nash 1, White 4, Newton 1, Laner 9

Halftime: Lauderdale County 38, Lexington 36

Records: Lauderdale County (16-6, 6-0), Lexington (10-10, 3-2)

--

Florence 48, Bob Jones 36

FLORENCE (48)

Kennedi Hawkins 21, Weakley 8, Koger 6, Liner 4, Thomas 4, Kendyl Hawkins 2, Finch 2, Ingram 1

BOB JONES (36)

Grant 10, Knight 9, Guinn 9, Rasberry 6, Walls

Halftime: Florence 27, Bob Jones 21

Records: Florence (15-6, 4-1)

Central 33, Wilson 23

CENTRAL (33)

L. Keener 15, A. Keener 6, Mitchell 6, Fowlkes 3, Broadfoot 2, Ricks 1,

WILSON (23)

Wilson 6, Peters 5, Irons 5, Risner 3, Marks 2, Livertt 1, Bevis 1

Halftime: Central 12, Wilson 7

Records: Central (14-8, 1-5), Wilson (9-14, 1-5)

--

West Point 63, Russellville 36

WEST POINT (63)

Shaddix 13, Jones 6, McDonald 6, Pendley 3, Oldacre 14, Oldacre 16, Carter 3.

RUSSELLVILLE (36)

Murray 13, Cox 8, Taylor 1, Glass 2, Rushing 2, Logan 10.

West Point 31, Russellville 14

Records: Russellville 4-16; West Point n/a

--

Athens 48, Muscle Shoals 46

MUSCLE SHOALS (46)

Horrison 12, Haley 8, Puckett 7, Pruitt 7, whiteside 6, Johnson 6.

ATHENS (48)

timmons 15, Bachus 11, Taylor 9, Crutcher 5, Bailey 3, Shann 2, McDonald 2.

Halftime: Athens 26, Muscle Shoals 25

