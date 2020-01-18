Boys
Red Bay 74, Tharptown 51
RED BAY (74)
Allison 3, Wright 5, Bays 4, Vinson 9, T. Hamilton 6, Jackson 3, Burks 2, A. Hamilton 8, Braden Ray 22, Kennedy 5, Shewbart 7
THARPTOWN (51)
Nolen 18, Garcia 15, Simmons 4, Valdez 2, Gomez 3, Lopez 8
Halftime: Red Bay 36, Tharptown 19
Records: Red Bay (14-7, 5-0)
--
Covenant Christian 73, Waterloo 36
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (73)
T. Griffin 23, Z. Griffin 14, Livingston 12, Glover 10, Vess 5, Alexander 4, Richardson 3, McNatt 2
WATERLOO (36)
Parker 21, Wood 6, Godwin 4, Scott 3, Chaney 1, Hester 1
Halftime: Covenant Christian 38, Waterloo 21
Records: Covenant Christian (18-1, 8-0)
--
Perry County 73, Wayne County 55
PERRY COUNTY (73)
Dudley 22, Brown 19, Tatum 17, Matthew 2, Bradford 2, Donaldson 7
WAYNE COUNTY (55)
Baugus 29, Moser 12, Butler 2, Goss 2, Kelley 4, Camfield 3, Cruz 3
Halftime: Wayne County 31, Perry County 28
Records: Wayne County (3-13, 0-4)
--
West Point 69, Russellville 61
WEST POINT (69)
Bowers 19, Cleghorn 16, Wheeler 15, Cochran 10, Selby 1, Thompson 1
RUSSELLVILLE (61)
Scott 24, Bishop 14, Dyas 14, Gist 7, McCulloch 2
Halftime: Russellville 35, West Point 34
Records: Russellville (9-10)
--
Frank Hughes 69, Collinwood 67
FRANK HUGHES (69)
Hunt 23, Alley 19, AJ Potts 8, Davis 6, Kiddy 4, Adien Potts 4, Shamer 2
COLLINWOOD (67)
J. Thompson 19, Hollis 13, Chastain 12, T. Thompson 9, Scott 8, Ward 2, Smith 1
Halftime: Frank Hughes 33, Collinwood 16
Records: N/A
--
Haleyville 60, Cordova 31
HALEYVILLE (60)
Blanton 15, Gilbert 13, Long 11, Dye 5, Tollison 5, Yarbrough 5, Barry 2, Lambert 2, West 2
CORDOVA (31)
Lopez 8, Headrick 5, Hendrix 4, Johnson 4, Howell 4, Allen 3, Sides 2, Sims 1
Halftime: Haleyville 32, Cordova 9
Records: Haleyville (7-14, 5-0)
--
Bob Jones 69, Florence 58
FLORENCE (58)
Beckwith 20, Burge 10, Webster 12, Lee 7, joplin 5, Watson 4, Champagne 1.
BOB JONES (69)
Porter 9, Coleman 19, Myers 20, House 6, Montgomery 14.
Halftime: Florence 28, Bob Jones 27
Records: Bob Jones 18-7; Florence 13-6
--
Central 68, Wilson 52
WILSON (52)
Buerhaus 2, Leahy 2, Cagle 13, Hetrick 2, Silva 4, Parrish 23, Flippo 6.
CENTRAL (68)
Hanback 5, Hall 14, Palmer 17, McCay 7, Brewer 14, Glover 10, Brown 1.
Halftime: Central 34, Wilson 19
Records: Central 7-13; Wilson n/a
--
Girls
Covenant Christian 56, Waterloo 40
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (56)
Livingston 2, Milligan 9, Johnson 23, James 13, Gann 20
WATERLOO (40)
Sisk 2, Peralta 7, Bond 1, McFall 4, Cooper 2, Scott 3, Summerhill 8, Alani Simmons 13
Halftime: Covenant Christian 22, Waterloo 14
Records: Covenant Christian (12-5, 6-2)
--
Lauderdale County 55, Lexington 48
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (55)
Smith 20, Tate 16, Belew 11, Putman 5, Adams 2, Maner 1
LEXINGTON (48)
James 17, Turner 12, Allen 9, Stults 4, M. Hanback 3, Grossheim 1, L. Hanback 1
Halftime: Lauderdale County 24, Brilliant 15
Records: Lauderdale County (20-4, 6-0), Lexington (12-6, 4-2)
--
Shoals Christian 49, Brilliant 39
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (49)
Edwards 13, Davis 14, Turner 8, Cole 8, Owens 4, Rutledge 2
BRILLIANT (39)
Handley 15, Humphries 10, Barton 6, Barnett 6, Beasley 2
Halftime: Shoals Christian 24, Brilliant 15
Records: Shoals Christian (8-15, 3-4)
--
Mars Hill 74, Westminster Christian 22
Mars Hill (74)
Vaughn 9, Mitchell 14, Bowerman 2, Johns 28, Killen 2, Thigpen 3, Wright 2, Howton 4, O’Kelley 6, Allen 4
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN (22)
Wilkerson 3, Deerman 8, Plott 6, Tinsley 3, Kelly 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 37, Westminster Christian 11
Records: Mars Hill (18-6, 8-0)
--
Perry County 57, Wayne County 56
PERRY COUNTY (57)
Bryant 22, Tatum 11, Klase 2, W. Coscill 8, Monroe 8, Coscill 4, Whitt 2
WAYNE COUNTY (56)
Gallian 15, McClain 13, Bryant 12, Baugus 8, Camfield 4, Lee 4
Halftime: Wayne County 25, Perry County 23
Records: Wayne County (9-6, 1-3)
--
Lauderdale County 66, Lexington 55
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (66)
McIntyre 5, Smith 22, Shanes 12, Stanfield 4, Mitchell 7, Grisham 2, Romine 9, Fuqua 5
LEXINGTON (55)
Green 11, West 10, Martin 8, Wisement 2, Gray 9, Nash 1, White 4, Newton 1, Laner 9
Halftime: Lauderdale County 38, Lexington 36
Records: Lauderdale County (16-6, 6-0), Lexington (10-10, 3-2)
--
Florence 48, Bob Jones 36
FLORENCE (48)
Kennedi Hawkins 21, Weakley 8, Koger 6, Liner 4, Thomas 4, Kendyl Hawkins 2, Finch 2, Ingram 1
BOB JONES (36)
Grant 10, Knight 9, Guinn 9, Rasberry 6, Walls
Halftime: Florence 27, Bob Jones 21
Records: Florence (15-6, 4-1)
Central 33, Wilson 23
CENTRAL (33)
L. Keener 15, A. Keener 6, Mitchell 6, Fowlkes 3, Broadfoot 2, Ricks 1,
WILSON (23)
Wilson 6, Peters 5, Irons 5, Risner 3, Marks 2, Livertt 1, Bevis 1
Halftime: Central 12, Wilson 7
Records: Central (14-8, 1-5), Wilson (9-14, 1-5)
--
West Point 63, Russellville 36
WEST POINT (63)
Shaddix 13, Jones 6, McDonald 6, Pendley 3, Oldacre 14, Oldacre 16, Carter 3.
RUSSELLVILLE (36)
Murray 13, Cox 8, Taylor 1, Glass 2, Rushing 2, Logan 10.
West Point 31, Russellville 14
Records: Russellville 4-16; West Point n/a
--
Athens 48, Muscle Shoals 46
MUSCLE SHOALS (46)
Horrison 12, Haley 8, Puckett 7, Pruitt 7, whiteside 6, Johnson 6.
ATHENS (48)
timmons 15, Bachus 11, Taylor 9, Crutcher 5, Bailey 3, Shann 2, McDonald 2.
Halftime: Athens 26, Muscle Shoals 25
