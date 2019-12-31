Central hit 13 3-pointers and were led by Ann Margaret Keener (18 points) and Laura Lee Keener (12 points) in a 42-28 win over Phillips in the Keith Davis Memorial Christmas Tournament.
The game was tied at 22 at halftime. But Central (11-5) went on a 15-2 run in the third quarter to seal the victory. Both the Keener sisters hit 10 3-pointers in the game.
Bryndall Mitchell finished with nine points, while Mary Ashton Hyde was the leading scorer for Phillips with 10.
• Florence 59, Phil Campbell 54: Kennedi Hawkins scored 17 points to lead Florence in a comeback win over Phil Campbell in the Keith Davis Memorial Christmas Tournament.
Phil Campbell led 33-32 at the half but the Falcons finished the third quarter on a 11-6 run.
Makayla Liner scored 10 points for Florence while Kya Weakley finished with 10.
Kallie Allen finished with 19 for Phil Campbell.
• Phil Campbell 51, Mars Hill 43: Caitlynn Mills finished with 18 points to lead Phil Campbell over Mars Hill in the Bobcats second game on Monday.
The game was tied at the half, and Phil Campbell led 35-33 at the end of the third quarter. The Bobcats, led by Mills and Kallie Allen (15 points) pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Neely Johns had 15 points and Erika Mitchell scored 13 for Mars Hill.
• Wilson 56, Elkmont 33: Kate Wilson and Chaney Peters each scored 12 points to lead Wilson over Elkmont on Monday.
The game was tied at 16 at the half, but Wilson rolled in the final two quarters. Tylee Thomas scored 12 points to lead Elkmont.
• Lauderdale County 69, Tharptown 33: Ruthie Smith finished with 24 points to lead Lauderdale County over Tharptown.
The Tigers led 45-19 at the half and carried the momentum over the final two quarters. Sydney Maner added 14 points. Smith scored 13 points in the first half and 11 in the second.
Rogers won tournament with wins over Belmont (Miss.), Susan Moore and Midfield.
--
Regular season
• Brooks 61 Colbert County 28: Erin McDaniel had 24 points and Chloe Patterson finished with 19 to lead the Lions over Colbert County on Monday.
Brooks led 28-16 at the half and went on a 21-4 run in the third quarter. McDaniel scored 12 points during the run.
Keeara Ricks was the leading scorer for Colbert County with eight.
Boys
• Brooks 61, Colbert County 35: Knute Wood scored 20 points to lead the Lions (13-3) over Colbert County on Monday.
Brooks led 20-15 at the half but a 23-point fourth quarter was the difference. Carson Daniel finished with nine points while Jauan Rowell was the leading scorer for Colbert County with 10.
• Loretto 51, Rossview 48: Amauri Young had seven rebounds to go with a team-high 19 points as Loretto held off Rossview.
Blade Tidwell had 13 points, Brendon Tipps eight points and Tabias Sirmones five points and 10 rebounds.
Spencer Mimms led Rossview with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.