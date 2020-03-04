Riley Vaughn and Hannah Price are two of the Shoals’ top softball pitchers, and they put on a show Tuesday.
Vaughn’s Mars Hill team edged Price’s Rogers squad 1-0 thanks to Averee Williamson’s bases-loaded walk in the second inning, scoring E.K. Wright.
It was the first run of the year against Price, who already shut out Lexington and James Clemens.
The sophomore Vaughn struck out 18 batters over seven innings, allowing only two hits and three walks. Mars Hill improved to 2-0.
The sophomore Price pitched all six innings for Rogers (2-1), allowing three hits, three walks and an unearned run. She struck out nine.
Mars Hill was last year’s Class 1A state champion, and Rogers was last year’s Class 4A runner-up.
• Wilson 7, Haleyville 5: Johnna Staggs and Belle Murphy each had two hits and two runs batted in as Wilson outlasted Haleyville.
Wilson took control with a six-run fourth inning after trailing 5-1. Staggs struck out nine batters for the win.
Only one run against Haleyville’s Molly Gilbert was earned. Gracie Long hit a two-run homer for the Lions (1-1). Kaylee Riddle tripled and singled. Hailie Moody had two hits and an RBI.
• Deshler 13, Colbert County 3: Rylee Tittle struck out 10 batters over five innings, and Deshler used a three-run second inning and six-run third to pull away from Colbert County.
Eight Deshler batters had at least one hit. Avery Linville had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers (4-1). Jaci Lindsey doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Maddie Roberts doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Ava Brumley also had two hits and two runs.
Mattie Gargis had two hits and two RBIs for Colbert County.
Softball
• Hatton 10, Lauderdale County 0: Hatton got the offense rolling in a shutout win over Lauderdale County.
Ashley Berryman got the win for the Hornets, pitching six innings with one hit, no runs and striking out eight.
Berryman also went 1 for 2 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs.
• Muscle Shoals 6, Central 2: Muscle Shoals picked up a win over Central with strong pitching from Macy Pounders.
Pounders picked up the win, going seven innings with no earned runs, giving up four hits while striking out 10.
Kailey Armstrong had three hits and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle to go along with her four RBIs.
Baseball
• Muscle Shoals 12-6, Florence 6-3: Caleb McDougle had a triple, two doubles and a single as he drove in three runs and scored twice in the Trojans’ 12-6 win over rival Florence in the first game of a doubleheader sweep.
In game one, Zach Cochran and Andrew Jones each had two hits and two RBIs for Muscle Shoals (6-2), and Sam Jacobs and Carson Knight also had two RBIs apiece. Knight also held Florence to three runs (one earned) over five innings for the win.
Ben Arnett had two hits and an RBI for Florence (7-3), with Preston McAlexander and Zeke Bishop adding an RBI apiece.
In game two, Ethan Roberts held Florence to two runs (one earned) over five innings for the win. McDougle and Jones drove in two runs each for Muscle Shoals, and Cochran had three hits.
Arnett had two RBIs for Florence.
• Lauderdale County 17, Rogers 6: Slade Brown homered twice and Ethan Hamm and Holden Stanfield each homered once as Lauderdale County powered past Rogers.
Brown drove in four runs, Hamm three and Stanfield and Devin Word two each. Lauderdale County (2-3) scored in all seven innings.
Remington Bradley had two RBIs and Gage Peoples one for Rogers (5-3).
• Colbert Heights 14, Sheffield 3: Tanner Taylor doubled once, singled twice and scored twice to help the Wildcats pull away from Sheffield.
Jackson Olive, Jacob Milender and Trey Robinson each drove in two runs for Colbert Heights (3-5). Taylor struck out eight batters over four innings, and all three runs against him were unearned. Austin Cunningham pitched a scoreless fifth.
Dillian Letsinger drove in two runs for Sheffield.
• Deshler 12, Mars Hill 2: Deshler scored 11 runs in the first three innings to cruise past Mars Hill.
Cody Collinsworth was the winning pitcher, going five innings with four hits and two runs while striking out one.
Brayden Buckner led the Tigers at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run.
• Russellville 4, Haleyville 0: Russellville used two runs in the sixth inning to push past Haleyville.
Casen Heaps got the win for the Golden Tigers, pitching 2-⅓ innings with no hits and striking out one.
Cole Barnett was 3 for 4 at the plate for Russellville with an RBI and a scored run.
• Hackleburg 9, Tharptown 4: Five runs in the third inning helped Hackleburg beat Tharptown.
Jayden Morgan got the win for Hackleburg, pitching five innings and giving up seven hits and four runs while striking out 10.
Devin Wiginton went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs.
• Colbert County 10, Cherokee 0: Colbert County picked up a shutout win over Cherokee.
Ethan Benford was the winning pitcher for the Indians, going two innings with no hits or runs and striking out four.
Brody Risner was 3 for 3 with two RBIS and pitched four innings with one hit and eight strikeouts.
Tennis
Deshler girls 8, Central 1
Singles: Alyssa Vandiver (D) def. Caylee Dee Crawford 6-0, 6-0; Karsen Kelley (D) def. Claire Eddins 6-0, 6-1; Ava Hester (C) def. Lauren Hand 6-1, 6-4; Anna Lee Hester (D) def. Haley Cochran 6-3, 6-2; Katie Trowbridge (D) def. Lola Jones 6-0, 6-1; Rosie Thompson (D) def. Jessica Aparicio 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: Vandiver/Kelley def. Crawford/Eddins 6-1, 6-0; Hand/Hester def. Cochran/Hester 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; Trowbridge/Thompson def. Jones/Charity Risner 6-2, 6-1.
Deshler boys 9, Central 0
Singles: Luke Statom def. Kody Fisher 6-3, 6-2; Kevin Padron def. Kai Daniel 6-4, 7-6; Mitchell Brazeale def. Connor Hall 6-1, 6-0; Brandon Williams def. Marshal White 6-0, 6-1; Nathan Deaton def. Sam Garrie 6-1, 6-2; Jose Rocha def. Walker Challender 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Statom/Padron def. Fisher/Daniel 6-4, 6-4; Brazeale/Williams def. Garrie/Hall 6-2, 6-0; Deaton/Rocha def. White/Challender 6-3, 6-3.
Florence girls 6, Huntsville 3
Singles: Martha Mitchener (F) d. Abby Stone (H) 6-1, 6-4, Ruby Cunningham (F) d. Missy Hartwig (H) 6-2, 6-1, Stella Stephens (H) d. Isabel Davis (F) 3-6, 6-4, 10-4, Anna Holway (F) d. Lily Berg (H) 6-4, 6-2, Anna Grace Rye (F) d. Zoey Lapidus (H) 7-5, 6-0, Jackie Johnson (H) d. Katilyn Daniel (F) 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Mitchener/Cunningham (F) d. Stone/Stephens (H), 6-0, 6-4, Hartwig and Berg (H) d. Davis/Daniel (F) 6-2, 6-1, Holway and Rye (F) d. Johnson/Brown (H) 6-4, 6-2.
Huntsville 8, Florence boys 1
Singles: Noah Tompkins (F) d. Connor Coots (H), 6-2, 7-6, Luke Robin (H) d. Luke Singletary (F), 7-5, 6-2, Henry Stephens (H) d. Luke Holcombe (F), 6-0, 6-2, Connor Jiminez (H) d. Clark Haddock (F), 6-1, 6-1, John Lusk (H) d. Brayden Austin 6-0, 6-1, Clayton Powell (H) d. Tai Do (F) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Coots and Robin (H) d. Tompkins/Singletary (F) 6-2, 7-6, Stephens/Jimenez (H) d. Holcombe/Haddock (F) 6-0, 6-0, Lusk/Pearsall (H) d. Austin/White (F) 6-0, 6-0.
Mars Hill girls 8, Red Bay 1
Singles: Myah Jackson (RB) d. Heather Thigpen 8-1; Lauren Roberson (MH) d. Cassidy Kurkendall 8-3; Lucy Clark (MH) d. Anna Kate Kennedy 8-2; Reagan Humble (MH) d. Jayce Davis 8-0; Kalyn Robbins (MH) d. Gretchen Davis 8-3; Ava McGee (MH) d. Alexis Tabbs 8-3.
Doubles: Thigpen/Roberson def Jackson/Kurkendall 8-3; Clark/Humble d. Kennedy/J. Davis 8-1; Robbins/McGee def G. Davis/Tabbs 8-5
Boys basketball
Loretto 63, Bruceton 32: Loretto cruised in a win over Bruceton in the Region 6 Class 1A semifinals.
Loretto led 43-8 at the half. Amari Young scored 17 points and Blade Tidwell added 11.
The Mustangs face West Carroll for the region championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Golf
Mars Hill, Wilson, compete in tri-match: In a tri-match with Mars Hill boys, Lawrence County (Ala.) and Wilson, the Red Devils’ Kaleb Proctor was a medalist shooting a 40.
Wilson’s Lane Newell shot a 41 and Mars Hill’s Connor Glover shot a 46.
Muscle Shoals win dual match with Russellville: Muscle Shoals shot a 171 to Russellville’s 203, as Will Bishop and Eric Collins each shot a 40, while Russellville’s Eric Boutwell finished with a 40.
Girls Golf
Muscle Shoals wins dual match with Lawrence County: The Trojans shot a 137 to Lawrence County’s 183 as Kylee House was a medalist finishing at 43. Esther Alexander and Macie Henderson each shot 47.
Girls soccer
Mars Hill 4, Haleyville 0: Samantha King netted two goals as Mars Hill shutout Haleyville.
Sadie Killen had a goal and an assist and Emma Reaves scored a goal. Ann Elyse Cox and Lauren Allen both were in the net at goalkeeper.
Boys soccer
Mars Hill 6, Haleyville 1: Caleb Conner scored three goals and added an assist as Mars Hill beat Haleyville.
Ryan Foster added a goal and an assist and Cooper Howton had eight saves at goalkeeper.
