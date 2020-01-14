Alli Temple led all scorers with 21 points as Phillips held off a charge from Vina and secured the top seed in the Class 1A, Area 12 tournament.
Ally McCollum had 15 points and Gracie Hallman 11 for the reigning Class 1A state champion Bears (11-7). The game was tied at 29 at halftime.
Kaitlyn King led Vina (15-6) with 14 points and Rayleigh Gyin and Kaitlyn Athey each had 10.
• Mars Hill 69, Covenant Christian 29: Mars Hill made nine 3-pointers – four of them from Erika Mitchell, three from Neely Johns and one each from Kylie Thigpen and Emily O’Kelley – as the Panthers rolled past Covenant Christian.
Mitchell scored a game-high 26 points and Johns added 21 for Mars Hill.
Madalyn Scott scored 13 points and Ashlee Gann 12 for Covenant Christian.
• Hardin County 46, Central 25: Hardin County picked up a win against Central (13-8,0-5).
Skyler Gill finished with a game-high 15 points for Hardin County.
Laura Lee Keener led Central with 11 points.
--
Boys
• Central 68, Hardin County (Tenn.) 62: Payton Palmer and Lane McCay each scored 20 points as Central held off Hardin County (Tenn.).
Six other Wildcats scored, and Central led 35-31 at halftime.
Marlon Yarbro scored 18, Steven Cagle 14, McKinley Thomas 12 and Jake Gallik 10 for Hardin County.
• Phillips 69, Vina 32: Ken Edwards scored 17 points and Hayden Hulsey scored 15 as Phillips cruised past Vina.
The Bears (6-7) led 52-15 at halftime and nine of their players scored. Phillips will be the No. 2 seed in its area tournament.
Vina’s John Miller scored 14 points.
• Loretto 52, Ravenwood 48: Blade Tidwell had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as Loretto escaped Ravenwood.
Shayler Hankins had 14 points and six rebounds, and Tabias Sirmones also scored 14 for the Mustangs. Amauri Young had seven points, five rebounds and six assists.
• Tharptown 66, Cherokee 27: Tharptown opened a big early lead on the way to a win over Cherokee.
Winston Nolen led the Wildcats with 13 points, while Edwin Garcia added 11 and Colton Simmons scored 11.
CJ Burris and Willie Cox each had eight points for Cherokee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.