Russellville scored six times in the fourth inning to break open a close game in a what turned out to be a 10-3 win over Rogers in high school softball Wednesday.
Autumn Logan drove in two runs with a home run and single for the Golden Tigers, who also got a double, single and two RBIs from Madison Murray.
Tori Tiffin and Alivia Clemmons each had a base hit and RBI in the win. Tiffin allowed five hits and two earned runs in a complete-game win.
Five different players had one hits each for Rogers, including a solo home run by Piper Gooch and a double by Karly Jones. Hannah Price took the loss.
• Deshler 15, Sheffield 0: Chloe Handley pitched a three-inning no-hitter and Deshler scored all its runs in the first inning against Sheffield.
Jaci Lindsey and Avery Linville each drove in two runs for the Tigers.
--
Tennis
Girls: Wilson 7, Central 2
Singles
Lydia Patterson (W), d. Cayla Dee Crawford 10-8; Chaney Peters (W) d. Claire Eddins 10-1; Ava Hester (C) d. Livi Nester 10-4; Taylor White (W) d. Haley Cochran 10-6; Brieann Lard (W) d. Lola Jones 10-5; Freya Collier W) d. Jessica Aparicio 10-0.
Doubles
Kate Wilson-Peters (W) d. Crawford-Eddins 10-5; Cochran-Hester (C) d. White-Lard 10-3; Nester-Collier (W). d. Jones-Charity Risner
Boys: Wilson 6, Central 3
Singles
Keeton Hetrick (W) d. Kody Fisher 10-0; Riley Wilkes (W) d. Kai Daniel 10-5; Chandler Willis (W) d. Connor Hall 10-3; Chandler Peters (W) d. Marshall White 10-4; Sam Garrie (C) d. Eli Abernathy 10-1; Walker Challender (C) d. CJ Scott 10-0
Doubles
Hetrick-Wilkes (W) d. Fisher-Daniel 10-2; Willis-Peters (W) d. Hall-White 10-4; Garrie-Woodfin (C) d. Abernathy-Scott 10-1
--
Golf
Muscle Shoals wins dual match: Muscle Shoals shot 133 to win a girls dual match against Florence Tuesday.
Riya Key led the Trojans with a 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.