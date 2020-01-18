Red Bay advanced to the finals of the Franklin County Tournament behind 22 points from Braden Ray in a 74-51 win over Tharptown on Friday.
The Tigers (14-7, 5-0) led 36-19 at the half. Jalen Vinson added nine points. The leading scorer for Tharptown was Winston Nolen with 18.
Red Bay plays Belgreen in the championship game today at Red Bay High School.
• Covenant Christian 73, Waterloo 36: Titus Griffin scored 23 points to lead Covenant Christian in a win over Waterloo.
Covenant Christian led 38-22 at the half. Zeke Griffin added 14 points and Jacob Livingston scored 12. The leading scorer for Waterloo was Campbell Parker with 21.
• Perry County 73, Wayne County 55: Clay Baugus dropped 29 points but Wayne County fell to Perry County.
Wayne County led 31-28 at the half, but was outscored 21-8 in the third quarter. Tyler Moser added 12 points for Wayne County and the leading scorer for Perry County was Tyler Dudley with 26.
• Lauderdale County 66, Lexington 55: Connor Smith scored 22 to lead Lauderdale County in a win over Lexington on Friday.
Lauderdale County led 38-36 at the half and 51-47 going into the fourth quarter before pulling away. Juvonne Shanes added 12 for the Tigers and the leading scorer for Lexington was Ty Green with 11.
• Shoals Christian 61, Cherokee 56 (Thursday): Sam Storie scored 14 points to lead Shoals Christian in a win over Cherokee on Thursday.
Cherokee led 25-20 at the half, but the Flame outscored Cherokee 23-20 in the third quarter and 18-11 in the fourth to win.
Joe Storie added 13 points and the leading scorer for Cherokee was CJ Burress with 26 points.
• Central 68, Wilson 52: Four players reached double figures as Central picked up a Class 4A, Area 16 win over Wilson.
Payton Palmer led Central (7-13, 4-2) with 17 points. Carson Brewer and Jake Hall scored 14 points each, while Mark Glover added 10.
Brycen Parrish had 23 points to lead all scorers, while Dakota Cagle added 13 for the Warriors.
Central led 34-19 at the half.
• Bob Jones 69, Florence 58: Bob Jones snapped a four-game losing streak while dropping Florence into second place in the area standings.
Jalen Myers paced the Patriots (18-7, 1-3) with 20 points and Jaden Coleman added 19. Terrell Morgan scored nine of his 14 points in the second half with a trio of 3-pointers.
Dee Beckwith scored 20 points for Florence (13-6, 2-2), which led 28-27 at the half. Jayden Webster added 12 points and Kortez Burge scored 10.
• West Point 69, Russellville 61: A high-scoring matchup saw a seven players score in double figures as West Point completed the comeback to top Russellville (9-10)
Kobe Bowers (19), Aubry Cleghorn (16), Sam Wheeler (15) and Will Cochran (10) achieved double figures for West Point.
Sam Scott scored a game-high 24 points while Jeb Bishop and Chandler Dyas ended with 14 each.
• R.A. Hubbard 63, Hatton 58: R.A Hubbard picked up a victory over Hatton during the Lawrence County Tournament.
Tyrus Johnson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Montgomery Kellogg finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Hubbard will play Lawrence County in the tournament finals.
• Frank Hughes 69, Collinwood 67: Frank Hughes narrowly escaped Collinwood to pick up a win.
Collinwood was held to only 30 points in the first three quarters before scoring 37 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Frank Hughes.
MacCaden Hunt scored 23 points and Wyatt Alley added 19 for Frank Hughes. Collinwood was led by Joe Thompson with 19.
• Haleyville 60, Cordova 31: Haleyville (7-14, 5-0) won over Cordova to clinch the Class 4A, Area 11 regular-season crown.
Clay Blanton finished with 15 points. Jon Gilbert had 13 and Grayson Long ended with 11.
Miguel Lopez had eight points to lead Cordova.
Girls
• Tharptown 59, Vina 35: Tharptown’s seventh-straight win put the Wildcats into the championship game of the Franklin County tournament.
Shaylee Wieting had a season-high 21 points to lead the way for Tharptown (14-7).
Brooke Daily and Jaiden Gaston each added 11 points. Sara Scott led Vina with 12 points.
Tharptown plays Phil Campbell in the championship game today at Red Bay High School.
• Central 33, Wilson 23: With under two minutes to play, Central (14-8, 1-5) pulled away with free throws to take a win over Wilson.
Central made 12 of 19 free-throw attempts with the majority of chances coming in the fourth. Laura Lee Keener finished the game with 15 points for Central.
Kaitlyn Wilson led Wilson with six points.
• Athens 48, Muscle Shoals 46: Athens edged Muscle Shoals in an area game as Nahyriah Timmons finished with a game-high 15 points.
Caroline Bachus chipped in with 11 points for the Eagles.
Makiyah Horrison led Muscle Shoals with 12 points. Fallon Haley added eight points, while Sara Puckett scored seven points and had 14 rebounds.
• West Point 63, Russellville 36: West Point jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead in the win over Russellville.
Micah Oldacre, Lexie Shaddix and Miriam Oldacre combined for 45 points in the win.
Madison Murray’s 13 points paced Russellville (4-16, 1-5). Autumn Logan added 10 points.
• Haleyville 59, Cordova 50: Mae Bryles scored 13 points and Catie Aldridge scored 12 to lead Haleyville past Cordova.
The Lions led 30-27 at halftime and increased the lead to eight points after three quarters.
• Florence 48, Bob Jones 36: A close game throughout saw Florence (14-6, 3-1) pull away late to defeat Bob Jones.
Florence led 27-21 after three quarters. Entering the fourth, Florence held a 33-28 lead before outscoring Bob Jones 15-8 in the quarter to secure the win late. Kennedi Hawkins' 21 points led Florence.
Emariah Grant led Bob Jones with 10 points.
• Covenant Christian 56, Waterloo 40: Ashlee Gann scored 20 points and dished out nine assists for Covenant Christian in a win over Waterloo.
Covenant Christian led 22-14 at the half. Delaney Johnson added 12 points for the Eagles while Sarah James finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Alani Simmons was the leading scorer for Waterloo with 13.
• Lauderdale County 55, Lexington 48: Ruthie Smith led Lauderdale County (20-4, 6-0) with 20 points in a win over Lexington on Friday.
Lauderdale County led 29-22 at the half but Lexington fought back late with a 18-point performance in the fourth quarter. The Tigers took care of the ball early and played good half-court man defense which ended up being the difference.
Hannah Tate added 16 points and Larson Belew scored 11. The leading scorer for Lexington was Sydney James with 17.
• Shoals Christian 49, Brilliant 39: Sarah Davis scored 14 points to lead Shoals Christian in a win over Brilliant.
The Flame led 24-15 at the half. Ella-Ross Edwards added 13 points. The leading scorer for Brilliant was Azia Handley with 15 points.
• Mars Hill 74, Westminster Christian 22: Neely Johns scored 28 points to lead Mars Hill in a comfortable win over Westminster Christian.
Mars Hill led 37-11 at the half. Erika Mitchell added 14 points. The leading scorer for Westminster Christian was Annalise Christian with eight.
• Perry County 57, Wayne County 56: Wayne County lost to Perry County in a game that was decided in the closing seconds.
Although Wayne County led 25-23 at the half, the game was tied with 2.7 seconds remaining. A Wayne County foul sent Perry County to the line for two shots and it made both.
Perry County was 11 for 12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Andrea Bryant scored 22 and was 9 for 10 from the line in the final quarter. The leading scorer for Wayne County was Michaela Gallian with 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.