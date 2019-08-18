Central football accomplished a big goal last year with its first playoff appearance since 2016.
Central finished third in Class 4A, Region 8, and a first round playoff loss to Hokes Bluff made the Wildcats’ record 5-6.
But after a pair of .500 regular seasons, coach Heath Wood said this team is looking to take the next step and challenge for a region championship this season.
Central will play a challenging schedule featuring Brooks, Rogers, Deshler and Wilson in region play. Mars Hill, Russellville, Colbert County and Haleyville are the non-region opponents.
Central will play six teams that made the playoffs last season. Wood said in a tough region just getting in the playoffs is a challenge.
“First thing we have to do is worry about getting in (the playoffs),” Wood said. “Once we get in we can set our goals bigger, but first off we have to get in. We hope to be able to go out and play our best game every Friday night.”
Offense
A couple of seniors will return with multiple years of experience to lead the Wing-T style offense for the Wildcats. Payton Palmer will return as the quarterback after a strong season last year.
Palmer said this group has always stepped up to lead, but in his last season he wants to make sure that stands in his last year.
“Our senior class has always been leaders naturally,” Palmer said. “We have to take control, and the whole team is bought in to what we do.”
Dalton Hanback will be back for his fourth year of starting action in the backfield for Central. Hanback has been first or second in rushing yards every year he has been on the varsity.
“We’re definitely the seniors now, so we’re definitely going to have a lot of leadership,” Hanback said. “It’s our time to be the leaders.”
Wood said Palmer and Hanback are built to lead and will be a major part of the team’s offensive success in 2019.
Senior Houston Hancock and sophomore Jamal Ingram will battle for a running back spot with senior Komarie Wilson. Wilson is shifting from tight end to fullback. Aiden Perkins is working there, too.
Seth Holt and Marshall White will be the Wildcats’ wing-backs, but a starter has not been named.
Center Colby Heathcock, guard Austin Richardson and KaJuan Wilson at tackle are returning starters, and Eli Hamm has moved to offensive guard but has playing experience from defense. Reed Davis, Jacob Michael and Stephen Isbell are battling at strong tackle.
Chris Willard will be the starting split end with Cody Fisher, Carson Brewer and Casey Dickerson also playing a lot for the Wildcats.
Defense
John-Paul Spillers will anchor the defensive line, but the Wildcats will rotate a big group to keep everyone’s legs fresh during the game.
Aiden Perkins will be a returning starter at linebacker with Alex Fisher switching from the defensive line to the linebacker in the spring and will continue to play at middle linebacker.
Carter Lovelady will stay as a starter at an outside linebacker spot. The other outside linebacker spot is up for grabs with Holt and Garrett Threet trying to earn the starting spot.
Holt could also play some safety. Ethan Looney, Willard and Hanback will all return as defensive backs. Ingram will help out at safety and Wood said they will lean a lot on the sophomore to help on both sides of the ball.
The other corner position could come down to Brewer or White.
The rest
• When asked who was a team they were ready to play in the 2019 season it was a unanimous decision between Hanback, Palmer and Willard.
“The blue school,” they said. (If you’re unfamiliar, that means rival Wilson.)
• Central will open its season at home Friday, Aug. 23 against Colbert County. After playing Haleyville, the Wildcats open region play with two of the likely tougher opponents – Brooks and Deshler.
“We can’t get too far out in front of ourselves,” Wood said. “I’d say our schedule is as tough as it’s ever been. It’s definitely going to be a challenge.”
• Do the Wildcats believe they can be in the mix for a region title all season long?
“Leadership is what determines that, and we’ve got a great group of leaders in these seniors and some of these underclassmen, too,” Wood said.
