RUSSELLVILLE - Russellville capped the regular season by controlling the game handily against Central on a frigid Friday night.
The Golden Tigers outgained the Wildcats (3-7) by 240 yards while notching a 27-8 victory in which they never trailed.
“This is the time you want to peak and I think we’re peaking at the right time,” Russellville coach John Ritter said. “When we play with heart, energy and fly around and hit people, good things are going to happen.”
Russellville (8-2) got things going with a touchdown on its first offensive play. Jacob Bishop threw a streak down the left sideline to T.J. King for a 55-yard score just over a minute into the game.
Austin Ashley added a score slightly over the halfway mark of the first quarter. The Golden Tigers relied on the ground throughout the drive and Ashley punched it in from 6 yards out.
Russellville had several chances to score in the second quarter, but its only touchdown came on Bishop’s 36-yard scramble. The senior stepped up through the middle and cut to the right 10 yards downfield, outrunning the defense before reaching the pylon.
The Golden Tigers led 20-0 at halftime and limited Central to nine total yards.
Russellville’s final score was a 3-yard run by Ashley with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter to extend the lead to 27-0. The senior back finished with 112 yards and a pair of scores.
Central’s lone score came near the beginning of the fourth quarter. Payton Palmer rolled to his left on third down and threw back across the formation to an open Randon Blevins from 9 yards out. Dalton Hanback’s successful 2-point conversion run brought it to the final score of 27-8.
The Golden Tigers defense shut down the productive Hanback all night. The Wildcats’ star tallied 78 yards on 14 carries.
“Pre-snap we had eyes on (Hanback),” Ritter said. “I thought we played well defensively and played hard. We had four quarters of a lot of energy and passion. We stressed this week that’s the only way we can play.”
Bishop’s final line was 7 for 13 for 117 passing yards with 61 rushing yards on six carries.
