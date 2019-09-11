Deshler and Wilson picked up opening wins in Class 4A, Area 16 volleyball play Tuesday.
Deshler topped Central 3-1, while Wilson swept Rogers 3-0 in the first area matches of the season.
In Deshler’s 13-25, 25-12-, 25-21, 25-23 victory, Kallie Burden led with 29 kills, while Autumn Curry contributed 12 kills and 5 blocks. Also, Akilah Crook added 11 blocks. Shamari Thirkill finished with 7 kills. Chloe Siegel (25) and Kayley Donaldson (19) combined for 44 assists with Kesley Myrick (17) and Chloe McCleary (10) combining on 17 digs for the Tigers (14-8).
For Central, Ann Margaret Keener finished with 29 assists and 4 aces. Kinzie Shinault had 9 kills and Laura Lee Keener added 24 digs. Bryndall Mitchell had 32 digs.
At Rogers, Wilson (18-5) edged Rogers 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 and Shoals Christian 25-7, 25-3.
Freya Collier led the Warriors with 17 kills in the two matches. Collier also had 7 blocks against Rogers. Morgan Paradise added 13 kills and Heather Irons finished with 28 digs. Sidney Bevis ran the offense and had 40 assists.
Against Rogers, Olivia Nester and Makayla Carter each had five kills. Hope Marks had 3 kills and Chaney Peters had 15 digs against Shoals Christian.
Rogers (11-6) managed a split of the tri-match with a 25-11, 25-15 win over Shoals Christian.
Alice Sosso had 11 kills and 9 blocks. Callie Danley finished with 11 kills and 3 blocks. Gabby Davis added 15 kills.
Macie Butler had 7 kills. Erin Brown finished with 25 assists. Carmen Adame added 20 assists and Olivia Roberson finished 3 aces.
Cherokee splits: Cherokee (5-8) lost to Hatton 2-0, but beat Sheffield 2-0 at Sheffield.
Jadleyn Trice led the Indians with 5 kills and 2 aces in the loss to Hatton, while Kinsley Cole finished with 3 kills.
Cherokee then beat Sheffield, 25-7, 25-16. Trice added 3 aces and 7 kills, while Kayleigh Scott had 7 aces.
Lexington sweeps Florence, Athens: The Bears improved to 13-5 with a 25-14, 25-16 win over Florence and a 25-20, 25-16, 15-13 win over Athens.
Lily Hanback led the Bears with 22 kills, while Lila Beth Turner added 18 kills. Alexis Tays had 14 digs and Macy Hanback finished with 44 assists.
