200228 Deshler vs Anniston GBB 15
Buy Now

The Deshler bench goes wild after a 3-pointer in the first half of the AHSAA Girls Class 4A State Championship game in the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Civic Center. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Thursday’s championships

Class 1A girls

Spring Garden 53, St. Luke’s 45

Class 1A boys

Pickens County 57, Lanett 55

Friday’s championships

Class 2A girls

Collinsville 58,Cold Springs 45

Class 2A boys

Calhoun 64, Barbour County 61

Class 3A girls

Pisgah 59, T.R. Miller 52

Class 3A boys

Pike County 59, Lauderdale County 45

Class 4A girls

Anniston 61, Deshler 51

Class 4A boys

Williamson 68, Talladega 61

Saturday’s championships

All games at the BJCC, Birmingham

Class 5A girls

Charles Henderson vs. Madison Academy, 9 a.m.

Class 5A boys

Center Point vs. Fairfield, 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A girls

Hazel Green vs. McAdory, 12:30 p.m.

Class 6A boys

Huffman vs. Bessemer City, 2:15 p.m.

Class 7A girls

Hoover vs. Spain Park, 4 p.m.

Class 7A boys

Lee-Montgomery vs. Mountain Brook, 5:45 p.m.

--

Notable

• J.D. Davison, Calhoun: The junior hit a game-winning 3-pointer with just over a second left as Calhoun beat Barbour County 64-61 in the Class 2A championship game. He had 32 points, 10 rebounds and an assist. According to 247 Sports, he is a four-star player with offers from Alabama, Auburn, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and UNLV.

• Andres Burney, Pike County: Burney just missed a triple-double, totaling 21 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks. Even when the 6-8 senior didn’t get a block, he often forced Lauderdale County to shoot a little higher and indirectly forced misses.

Asia Barclay, Anniston: Barclay was the biggest reason Anniston outrebounded Deshler by 11. The 6-1 junior had 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 61-51 win over Deshler.

--

Quotable

“I told them after the game, that’s how we expect them to live their lives. There are gonna be times when things don’t go well. We expect them to be as successful after they leave here.” – Lauderdale County boys coach Mark Newton

“Coach Killen is all the time encouraging me. Shamari’s all the time encouraging me. I have a great supporting cast. So, with a great supporting cast, how can your confidence not grow?” – Deshler freshman guard Chloe Siegel

“It is not about me. I don’t want any credit. I’m just a coach. This is a ministry for me. That’s what I do. I coach basketball, but it’s primarily a ministry for me. – Anniston girls coach Eddie Bullock, on getting his first state championship

— Craig Thomas, Errol Thomas

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.