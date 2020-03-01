Thursday’s championships
Class 1A girls
Spring Garden 53, St. Luke’s 45
Class 1A boys
Pickens County 57, Lanett 55
Friday’s championships
Class 2A girls
Collinsville 58,Cold Springs 45
Class 2A boys
Calhoun 64, Barbour County 61
Class 3A girls
Pisgah 59, T.R. Miller 52
Class 3A boys
Pike County 59, Lauderdale County 45
Class 4A girls
Anniston 61, Deshler 51
Class 4A boys
Williamson 68, Talladega 61
Class 5A girls
Charles Henderson 50, Madison Academy 48
Class 5A boys
Fairfield 50, Center Point 42
Class 6A girls
Hazel Green 40, McAdory 34
Class 6A boys
Huffman 56, Bessemer City 48
Class 7A girls
Spain Park 47, Hoover 44
Class 7A boys
Lee-Montgomery 50, Mountain Brook 48
--
Notable
• J.D. Davison, Calhoun: The junior hit a game-winning 3-pointer with just over a second left as Calhoun beat Barbour County 64-61 in the Class 2A championship game. He had 32 points, 10 rebounds and an assist. According to 247 Sports, he is a four-star player with offers from Alabama, Auburn, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and UNLV.
• Andres Burney, Pike County: Burney just missed a triple-double, totaling 21 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks. Even when the 6-8 senior didn’t get a block, he often forced Lauderdale County to shoot a little higher and indirectly forced misses.
• Asia Barclay, Anniston: Barclay was the biggest reason Anniston outrebounded Deshler by 11. The 6-1 junior had 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 61-51 win over Deshler.
--
Quotable
“I told them after the game, that’s how we expect them to live their lives. There are gonna be times when things don’t go well. We expect them to be as successful after they leave here.” – Lauderdale County boys coach Mark Newton
“Coach Killen is all the time encouraging me. Shamari’s all the time encouraging me. I have a great supporting cast. So, with a great supporting cast, how can your confidence not grow?” – Deshler freshman guard Chloe Siegel
“It is not about me. I don’t want any credit. I’m just a coach. This is a ministry for me. That’s what I do. I coach basketball, but it’s primarily a ministry for me. – Anniston girls coach Eddie Bullock, on getting his first state championship
— Craig Thomas, Errol Thomas
