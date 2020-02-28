Deshler’s girls have won seven state basketball championships.
Lauderdale County’s boys are looking for their first.
But though the two programs’ histories are different, the opportunities are the same for these sets of Tigers today in Birmingham.
Lauderdale County meets Pike County for the Class 3A boys championship at 2:15 p.m. at the BJCC, and Deshler takes on Anniston for the Class 4A girls championship at 4 p.m.
Lauderdale County has won eight games in a row and 18 of its last 19, with the only loss in that span coming to 4A state semifinalist Brooks in the county championship.
The Tigers (26-7) have looked especially sharp lately. They blew past Winfield 58-42 and New Hope 64-42 in the Northwest Regional, and they dominated Hale County 63-41 in Tuesday’s state semifinal.
“The last three games we’ve had different styles that we’ve had to kind of go against,” LCHS coach Mark Newton said. “And a lot of these guys are built like me, so we can’t just say ‘This is what we do, and we’re going to do it no matter what.’
“We’ve got to change, and they’ve changed with three different styles and handled that really well. So, I’m really proud of them for that.”
Several of the team’s top players – including seniors Connor Smith, Juvonne Shanes and Luke McIntyre – played in the state semifinals two years ago. But this is the first time Lauderdale County has played for a boys basketball state title since 2007.
In fact, boys basketball state titles have been rare throughout the Shoals since the 1980s. Courtland was the last Shoals area champion, winning Class 1A in 2000. Colbert County won the 3A title in 1997.
No boys basketball team from within the boundaries of Lauderdale County has won a state title since Coffee won 4A – at the time the classification for the state’s largest schools – in 1980.
For Deshler’s girls to play for a state title, meanwhile, might seem less newsworthy. Deshler won state in 1985, every year from 2003 through ’06 and again in 2015 and 2016.
But unlike several of those teams, this one did not start the year as the favorite.
Deshler made this a season to remember with a well-earned 75-64 win over Priceville in the regional semifinal and emotional 54-51 upset of reigning state champ Rogers in the region final. Then came Tuesday’s 64-52 state semifinal win over Sumter Central.
Shamari Thirlkill, a senior guard, has led the way on both offense and defense. She is Deshler’s best penetrator, and twice in Tuesday’s game she got knocked down, hustled back on defense and got a steal.
The freshman Chloe Siegel, senior Hannah Collinsworth and sophomore Katie Brooke Clemmons (who came off the bench for 14 points Monday) are 3-point threats, while senior Akilah Crook and sophomore Destiny Sanford give Deshler two post options.
This is Deshler coach Jana Killen’s 15th trip to the state tournament in 30 years of coaching, with those appearances stacked on the more recent portion of her tenure.
“I feel like we’re climbing right now,” Killen said. “I’ve been here before when I felt like we may have peaked, but I feel like this team is getting stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.