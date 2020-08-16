New Cherokee coach Ben Floyd has been with the program for the last five years, but 2020 will be his first leading the group.
He still has a great relationship with longtime and now-retired Cherokee coach Lymos McDonald. His assistants are coaches he’s either worked with before, or, in the case of offensive coordinator Jae Lockett, played for when Floyd was a player at Deshler.
In that regard, he doesn’t want to be a coach to take over and start immediately doing things his own way. Rather, he’s open to input from everyone.
“This is going to be ‘Everybody’s equal parts,’” Floyd said. “I’ll make the decision at the end of the day, but everybody has a voice.”
Ahead of the 2020 season, the goal is simple. Floyd and his players are working to ensure there won’t be a repeat from last season, when the Indians went 0-10.
“That’s the goal,” Floyd said. “Are we going to win every game? Probably not. But we’re going to compete in every game.”
Offense
At quarterback, freshman Brody Thompson will get the start after starting some games and playing significantly in 2019.
Floyd said the staff didn’t want Thompson to get overwhelmed in big games as an eighth-grader but allowed him to get reps when they saw fit.
They’re hoping for him to continue to progress.
“As of right now, he’s the starting quarterback,” Floyd said. “He came up straight from pee-wee to playing varsity. It's a big, big jump. You don’t want to put a kid in that situation especially at that age. You don’t want to get him burned out, and you don't want to get him hurt.”
Sophomore Zacchaeus Dixon is expected to produce at fullback and he’ll run behind an offensive line that features junior Nick Broughman.
Dixon had to sit out last year after he moved from Chicago, so he’ll be playing for the first time with Cherokee this season.
“I’m excited to get on the field,” Dixon said.
“I’m excited to see him play,” sophomore linebacker Noah VanWinkle added.
In the passing game, Floyd is hoping to see production out of freshman tight end Peyton Patrick. J.B. Dean, who played running back last season, is expected to move to slot receiver.
However, with a small roster (Cherokee expects about 28 players), Floyd is leaving the competition open at nearly every position in hopes of putting the best product on the field.
“You may have played running back last year, but this year you may play tight end or you may play guard,” Floyd said. “Wherever we need, we’re going to put the best person in the best position for us to be successful.”
Defense
Some of the offensive line may flip over and play on defense, but Floyd said there is a chance the Indians can have separate units.
He is, however, encouraged by what he has at linebacker and in the secondary. VanWinkle is expected to lead in the middle.
In the secondary, freshman Juan Cabrera and sophomore Jordan Martinez are returning at cornerback. Martinez never played football prior to last season, but Floyd said he’s seen the sophomore progress.
Despite the youth, Floyd is encouraged by what he’s seen over time.
“I’m really looking for those guys to hold the secondary down,” Floyd said. “They’re still young, but they’ve got experience, and they’ve proved to me that they can do it.”
The rest
• With the youth Cherokee has, Floyd and his players are excited to grow together.
Both Dixon and VanWinkle, just as sophomores, are two of the leaders on the team. Both have their eyes set on the playoffs this season, but know they’ll need to be the players that helps get Cherokee back to their winning ways.
“I feel like we’ll change the culture and we’ll help out a little bit and we’ll take us to the championship our senior year,” VanWinkle said. “Hopefully we’ll win. We don't know yet. It's all up to how we work.”
Floyd recognizes his players are young and may not see it in the moment — he didn’t when he was in high school — but once they graduate, they will.
“It’s going to be exciting to see them grow,” Floyd said. “That’s what I’m excited for because they can see me grow as a head coach. It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it.”
• Cherokee’s 12-game losing streak is tied for seventh longest in the state. Barbour County had lost 60 straight at the end of last season with its last victory in October 2013. Cherokee’s last win was over Phillips in October 2018. Gaston also has lost 12 straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.