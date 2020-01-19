This week’s Colbert County basketball tournament is set to be the final edition of the event.
The decades-long tradition will not return for the 2020-21 school year, Cherokee boys basketball coach Kenny Aycock confirmed Saturday.
That decision stems from a brief conversation among basketball coaches who were present Wednesday at a meeting to draw up brackets for this week’s tournament.
“I know we’re breaking a lot of tradition,” Aycock said. “But at the same time things have changed a lot between the city schools and county schools.”
The county softball tournament will be held this spring, Aycock said. The volleyball and softball county tournaments are also set to be discontinued after this school year.
When asked specifically, Aycock did not name the schools that initiated the change. But he acknowledged a sense of decreasing parity between city schools and county schools as enrollments have changed and basketball tournament matchups have become “unbalanced” more frequently.
“It’s just been a subject the county coaches have talked about, not only in basketball but in other sports,” Aycock said.
Muscle Shoals, Deshler and Sheffield are the three city schools in Colbert County. Colbert County High, Colbert Heights and Cherokee are the three rural “county” schools.
Covenant Christian is the county's lone private school and “almost like a third party, kind of,” boys basketball coach Bret Waldrep said.
“I like it,” Waldrep said of the county tournament. “I understand everybody’s perspective. The county has just changed a lot from what it was 25 years ago.”
Colbert County used to compete in a classification as high as 5A (1984-88) but dropped to 4A and then 3A and is now a Class 2A school.
Cherokee competed in a class as high as 3A (1963-71) and (1984-91) but dropped to 2A and then finally 1A in 2016.
Muscle Shoals, meanwhile, has grown a lot since the 1980s. Deshler has competed in Class 4A since 1984 except for a two-year stint in Class 3A from 2012-14.
Deshler girls basketball coach Jana Killen is sad to see the county tournament go. She got the impression winning the county tournament was a big deal when she was hired at Deshler, and she has continued to treat it that way.
“We’ve rolled around some ideas (for the future),” Killen said. “So, we’ll see what we’re going to do.”
Sheffield boys basketball coach Pervis Key said he didn’t feel strongly about the county tournament being discontinued one way or another and “could kind of understand” if people at some schools felt different matchups would be more helpful and thus wanted to pull out of a county tournament.
He said there was no formal discussion or recommendations about whether the city schools might have their own tournament, but he’s open to that or having other replacement games.
“We’ll play whomever. That’s been our M.O. since we started,” Key said, adding his biggest priority is being ready for the area tournament.
Aycock said one challenge going forward in lieu of the county tournament is finding games against other small schools that aren’t too far away.
The city schools, meanwhile, would have flexibility to find some different opponents to play.
Muscle Shoals boys basketball coach Neal Barker doesn’t want to schedule more than a couple meetings a year against any opponent.
But he suggested there’s a possibility of turning his team’s annual game against Deshler into a home-and-home, and perhaps the Trojans could set up similar meetings against Sheffield or Covenant if those coaches are interested. But he said the four coaches haven’t discussed that yet.
“I’m sure it’s a conversation we’ll have as soon as the season’s over,” Barker said. “ … I’m sure we’ll come up with something.”
