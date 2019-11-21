Girls
Waterloo 41, Shoals Christian 26: Valeria Peralta scored 14 points and Kiara Summerhill 13 in Waterloo’s win over Shoals Christian.
The Cougars led 16-8 at halftime and outscored Shoals Christian 15-6 in the third quarter.
Mackenzie Cole led Shoals Christian with eight points and Maggie Owens added six.
Hackleburg 51, Shoals Christian 29: Alexis McCarley hit four 3-pointers as part of a 24-point, five rebound night and Hackleburg toppled Shoals Christian.
Abbie Mitchell added 10 points, three rebounds and four steals for the Panthers.
Sarah Davis had eight points to pace Shoals Christian.
Tharptown 53, Colbert Heights 42: Tharptown (2-1) beat Colbert Heights (1-1) behind 18 points from Shaylee Wieting and 16 from Brooke Daily.
Gracie Montgomery finished with 11, Adrian Borden had five and Alli Vandiver finished with three.
Boys
Hamilton 58, Haleyville 53: Kenton Steele scored 17 points and Caleb Weeks added 14 – nine of them in the second half – as Hamilton held off Haleyville on Tuesday.
Bryant Loving added 10 points for the Aggies, who led 26-21 at halftime.
Haleyville’s Clay Blanton had 25 points, and Grayson Long scored 13.
Belmont (Miss.) 64, Phil Campbell 56: Brett Saint scored 16 points to be one of three Bobcats in double figures, but Phil Campbell could not rally past Belmont.
The Bobcats trailed 32-20 at halftime and cut into the lead in the third but could not make up more ground in the fourth.
Ben Williams scored 15 and Luke Garrison 14 for Phil Campbell. Avery Kuykendall had 22 and Karsten Bryan 20 for Belmont.
Cherokee 52, Vina 47: Willie Cox scored 30 points to lead the Indians (1-1) past Vina (0-1).
Vina kept it close, led by Braden Moomaw, who had 10 points, and Dawon Miller, who finished with 10. But the Indians outscored the Red Devils 40-27 in the second half to secure the victory.
Joshua Bradley and William Burress each added eight a piece for the Indians while Elijah Whitfield and Braden Pardue each had seven for the Red Devils.
Tharptown 56, Colbert Heights 43: Carson Shaw poured in 24 points, but Colbert Heights (0-2) fell short on the road at Tharptown (1-2).
Tharptown’s Edward Lopez finished with 20 points, while Winston Nolen and Colton Simmons each had 12. Edwin Garcia was the fourth player in double figures with 11.
After Shaw, the next top scorers for the Wildcats were Ethan Seal with eight and Jackson Olive with seven.
Box scores
Girls
Waterloo 41, Shoals Christian 26
Waterloo (41) – Peralta 14, Summerhill 13, Simmons 7, McFall 5, Sisk 2
Shoals Christian (26) – Cole 8, M. Owens 6, Davis 4, Turner 4, Edwards 2, Rutledge 2
Scores by quarter
Waterloo;8;8;15;10 – 41
Shoals Christian;4;4;6;12 – 26
--
Hackleburg 51, Shoals Christian 29
Shoals Christian (29) – Davis 8, Manchester 5, Edwards 4, M. Rutledge 4, Cole 3, Owens 3, A. Rutledge 2
Hackleburg (51) – McCarley 24, Mitchell 10, Moore 8, Rivera 7, Cooper 2
Scores by quarter
Shoals Christian;5;6;9;9 – 29
Hackleburg;11;8;11;21 – 51
--
Boys
Hamilton 58, Haleyville 53
Hamilton (58) – Steele 17, Weeks 14, B. Loving 10, C. Loving 6, Cross 4, Metcalf 3, Brumley 2, Crane 2
Haleyville (53) – Blanton 25, Long 13, Gilbert 6, Dye 5, Barry 2, Lambert 2
Scores by quarter
Hamilton;13;13;16;16 – 58
Haleyville;11;10;15;17 – 53
--
Belmont (Miss.) 64, Phil Campbell 56
Phil Campbell (56) – Saint 16, Williams 15, Garrison 14, Fisher 5, McCulloch 2, Orrick 2, Herring 2
Belmont (64) – Kuykendall 22, Bryan 20, Stone 7, Williams 6, Rooker 6, Hogan 3
Scores by quarter
Phil Campbell;12;8;15;21 – 56
Belmont;19;13;10;22 – 64
--
Cherokee 52, Vina 47
Cherokee (52) - Cox 30, Bradley 8, Burress 8, Bass 4, Patterson 2
Vina (47) - Moomaw 14, DMiller 10, Whitfield 7, Pardue 7, Landers 5, Weatherford 4
Scores by quarter
Cherokee;10;2;16;24 - 52
Vina: 5;15;9;18 - 47
Records: Cherokee 1-1; Vina 0-1
--
Tharptown 56, Colbert Heights 43
Tharptown (56) - Lopez 20, Nolen 12, Simmons 12, Garcia 11, Amos 4
Colbert Heights (43) - Shaw 24 points, Seal 8, Olive 7, Davis 4, Ward 3, Balta 2
Scores by quarter
Tharptown;12;13;14;17 - 56
Colbert Heights;8;12;12;11 - 43
