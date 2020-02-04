A trio of players led Lauderdale County to victory in the opening round of the Class 4A, Area 16 tournament Monday night.
Ruthie Smith (19), Sydney Maner (16) and Ryleigh Putman (10) all scored in double figures for No. 7 Lauderdale County (25-5).
Ashlyn Plott led Westminster (1-23) with 10 points.
Lauderdale County will play Lexington for the Class 3A, Area 16 championship on Friday at Lauderdale County at 6 p.m.
• Lexington 55, Clements 38: Lila Beth Turner led Lexington with 20 points in a win over Clements. Emma Allen added 14 points.
• Shoals Christian 54, Cherokee 22: Eleven players for Shoals Christian scored during its Class 1A, Area 16 win opening-round win over Cherokee.
Sarah Davis and Maggie Owens each finished with eight points for the Flame (11-15). Catherine Turner had seven and Gracie Owens added in six.
Kinsley Cole and Lazaria Mason led Cherokee with six.
The Flame will take on Mars Hill today at Mars Hill. Tip is set at 5 p.m.
• Red Bay 42, Winston County 35: Red Bay picked up a win over Winston County in a Class 2A, Area 13 area tournament matchup.
The score was close throughout, as the Tigers (6-19) held a 20-14 halftime lead over Winston County (11-12).
Macy Faulkner led Red Bay with 13 points and Destiny McCollister ended with 10 points.
Bella Wakefield finished with 12 points to lead Winston County.
--
Boys
• Waterloo 86, Cherokee 56: Campbell Parker scored 44 points, the most in 40 years at Waterloo, as the Cougars beat Cherokee.
With the win, Waterloo advances to the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Area 16 Tournament to face Covenant Christian.
Waterloo led 34-22 at the half. Jake Wood added 14 points for the Cougars, while Willie Cox led Cherokee with 25 points.
