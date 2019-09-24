Covenant Christian dropped the first set before winning three in a row to take a 19-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-21 win Monday over Cherokee.
Ashlee Gann had 14 kills and five aces and Olivia Ragan added 11 kills and five assists for the Eagles (9-7, 1-3). Sarah James had 10 kills and Aubree Poag 21 assists for Covenant Christian.
---
Shoals Christian 3, Sheffield 0: The Flame beat Sheffield 25-15, 25-9, 25-13 as Mackenzie Cole recorded 8 kills and 4 aces.
Anne Houston Rutledge added 6 kills, 2 blocks and 4 aces, while Gracie Owens had 15 assists.
---
Central splits: The Wildcats (20-16) lost 2-0 to Loretto, but rebounded to top Lauderdale County 2-1.
Central dropped a 25-15, 25-15 decision to Loretto and then topped Lauderdale County 25-22, 23-25, 15-10.
Haley Cochran and Kenzie Shinault each had 9 kills for Central. Laura Lee Keener finished with 29 digs, while Ann Margaret Keener finished with 35 assists and 20 digs.
---
Belgreen sweeps: The Bulldogs (17-9) picked up a pair of 2-0 wins, topping Tharptown 28-26, 25-11 and East Lawrence 25-18, 25-13.
Emma Dempsey finished with 18 kills and 3 aces in the two matches. Ansley Tate added 10 kills and 2 aces, while Autumn Bragwell had 7 aces in the two matches and 8 assists against Tharptown. Sidney Borden also had two aces against East Lawrence
