The Lymos McDonald era will end at the end of the season, but before the Cherokee coach steps down the Indians are ready to make the playoffs for a fourth straight year.
Before 2016, Cherokee had not made the playoffs since 2002.
Cherokee finished third last year in Class 1A, Region 8 behind the 1A state champion Mars Hill Panthers and the 9-3 Waterloo Cougars. Cherokee finished 4-7 with a loss in the first round of the playoffs.
McDonald, entering his fifth year in charge at Cherokee, said his team is trying to find its identity before the season gets underway.
“We’re trying to find our footing again,” McDonald said. “Just looking forward to coaching hard and having fun. Be the best player you can be, and if we do that we can leave the field knowing we did the best we could.”
McDonald said everyone is ready to get the season started with the players and coaches feeling like they can make an impact in 1A football this season.
Offense
The Indians managed 53 fewer points last year than the record-breaking 2017 team, but their total of 275 points last year was still the program’s second-best figure of the last decade.
Willie Cox will return to start as the Indians’ running back and maybe even play quarterback at some point during the season. Taylor Smith will move from wide receiver to a running back spot to add depth.
The offensive leadership runs through Cox and Smith. McDonald called Cox more of a Kawhi Leonard-type, leading by example, with Smith being more of a vocal leader for the Indians.
The quarterback spot had not been decided as of early August.
Brady Hardesty, Ben Taylor and Nick Broughman will anchor the offensive line with a couple of spots up for grabs. Christian Travino will step up and play as a freshman on the offensive line as well.
Noah Vanwinkle will start at tight end for the Indians.
“We just want to get guys in the right position to make plays. That’s our job as coaches,” McDonald said.
Defense
Cherokee allowed 385 points last season, the most since it gave up the same total in 2011.
With only 17 current players on the team, everyone on Cherokee’s roster will be asked to play on both sides of the ball.
The defensive and offensive line has the most depth, McDonald said. Travino will step in and play at a defensive line spot. Multiple players will switch around on the defensive line.
Nick Broughman could be one of the defensive standouts.
Cox will start at linebacker as the leader of the defense. Smith will also play a prominent role on the Cherokee defense.
The rest
• Cherokee will face a stiff test in Class 1A, Region 8. Mars Hill and Waterloo combined to go 23-4 last season and both teams return many players. Cherokee will have to fend off both of those teams plus Phillips, Hackleburg and a couple others to make the playoffs.
Playoff hopes for Cherokee could come down to October 18 and 25. The Indians play a Hackleburg team likely to be improved this year and a Phillips team Cherokee beat by one point last year.
• Colbert Heights, Colbert County, Sheffield and R.A. Hubbard provide non-region tests. Smith said he looks forward to the challenges the non-region games present.
“Colbert Heights has always been a rival, so it’s always a goal to beat them,” Smith said. “We look at games one week at a time, but at the same time we do look forward to playing Colbert Heights.”
• McDonald said the team needs to stay healthy and take each week a week at a time with the tough schedule. The team is having to take things slowly with only 17 players on the roster, with limited drill time and practices.
Cox wants to make the most of his senior season.
“I think it’ll be a tough year, but something that we can get through,” Cox said. “I don’t think there is anyone on the schedule we can’t beat.”
• Cherokee will open its season with a home game Thursday, Aug. 22 against R.A. Hubbard.
