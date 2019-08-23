CHEROKEE — R.A. Hubbard triumphantly carried over last year’s success to the new season.
The Chiefs topped Cherokee in their Thursday opener 46-23, dominating the line of scrimmage from the first snap.
Jacquarius Napier ripped off the opening carry for 42 yards before Todd Perkins fumbled away a near touchdown. The Indians recovered in the end zone to start their first possession on offense.
The Chiefs showed quick resilience. The defense stifled Cherokee’s opening drive with a strip on a third down read option that was recovered and scored by Montoya Kellogg from six yards out.
It was all R.A. Hubbard from the point on. The defense forced a punt on the next possession which led to an untouched 54-yard punt return touchdown from Domiryck Steward for a 12-0 lead.
R.A. Hubbard scored five times in the second quarter to take a 46-7 lead into halftime. Quarterback D.J. Wigginis scored on runs of 14 and 39 yards, and his lone completion was a 41-yard gain to Kellogg.
“(Wiggins) has always been a diamond in the rough, he was just young,” coach R.A. Hubbard coach Mac Hampton said. “He is getting that swag. All the greats - Tom Brady, Michael Vick, Cam Newton - have a certain swag. Wiggins has to develop his own swag. He is the field general. There is a lot on his shoulder and he has to be in control and embrace it.”
Perkins and Xavier Johnson also scored in the first half. Perkins’ scores came from 6 and 14 yards away while Johnson’s lone first-half carry was a 25-yard touchdown.
The Indians scored just before halftime. A drive that featured a 27-yard catch by Taylor Smith was capped off with a 6-yard touchdown run by Willie Cox Jr.
Smith broke scores of 50 and 23 yards in the second half and finished with 160 total yards. Ca’Ni McCoy had the strip on the fumble recovery touchdown and went on to record two tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery in addition to the early forced fumble.
“There was some small stuff we didn’t do tonight,” added Hampton. “When we play deeper into the schedule, we’re losing tonight. Happy that won, happy for them that we won, because one in the win column is always better.”
