SHEFFIELD — Khori Bowling provided a perfect ending for Senior Night at Sheffield Friday night.
Bowling totaled five touchdowns in his final regular season game at Walton Wright Stadium, leading the host Bulldogs to a 50-6 win over Cherokee.
The senior was happy to help the Bulldogs close out the regular season with a win, and even more proud that all of the team's younger players got to see significant playing time,
“I loved it,” said Bowling. “This is why we practice every day. It’s the energy that we need 24/7.”
Bowling threw for four touchdowns and ran for one as Sheffield (6-4) tuned up for its opening playoff game next Friday night at top-ranked Fyffe. The senior finished with more than 200 yards and also eclipsed the 2,000-yard passing mark.
Sheffield coach David Hufstedler was also proud that so many of his players were able to see the field, including 10th-grade quarterback Benjamin Hood, who threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to ninth-grade wide receiver Ashton Simbeck.
“On senior night, you always want to come out and have a good performance,” Hufstedler said. “We did what we wanted to do early and we played a lot of kids first half and second half which was good for our program.”
Sheffield compiled seven touchdowns and had four 2-point conversions in beating Cherokee, which was winless for the first since 1945
The Bulldogs capitalized on a mistake in the first 21 seconds by the Indians after a fumble near the goal-line, with Bowling throwing 10 yards to Jaylen Jones.
A.J. Cherry, another senior, had a big game, catching a touchdown pass and turning a short punt into a touchdown.
Will Armstrong and Daxavier Smith also had touchdown catches. Bowling also ran 3-yard for a score.
The Indians lone touchdown came from Willie Cox Jr., who returned a kickoff 70-plus yards.
It was the final game for Cherokee coach Lymos McDonald, who is stepping down. McDonald had a special message for his group of seniors and younger players.
“Just looking back over my life and career, we’ve had better seasons and had more stress, said McDonald.” “I’ve been 14-1 and called a loser. We were 0-10 and I didn’t hear anybody saying that or hear those kinds of things. They knew the kind of guys that we had. What I remember from this team is coming back every Monday morning. Life sometimes gets rough but you go back to work every Monday morning. With the kids watching, I had to show up every Monday morning and bring that energy. No matter what Fridays told me and that’s what I wanted these guys to do and they did that. They showed up and they worked hard all season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.